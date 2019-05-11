Bharati Ghosh detained after Rs 1 lakh seized from her car

The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report from the district magistrate in West Bengal’s West Midnapore regarding the detention of former IPS officer and BJP candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh, for nearly four hours after police seized Rs 1.13 lakh from her vehicle on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer of West Midnapore district, officers seized the cash from Ghosh’s vehicle after she failed to give an explanation on why she was carrying such a large sum of cash just days before Ghatal constituency votes.

An EC official said any individual, be it a candidate or a party leader, is permitted to carry Rs 50,000 cash during elections. “If any person carries more than Rs 50,000, he/she will have to declare the source and utilisation of the money. If not, the cash is seized and sent to the income tax department…,” the official said.

West Midnapore District Magistrate P Mohangandhi said, “There was a specific complaint on this. We have submitted a report to the EC.”

Ghosh, however, denied the allegations and also claimed that she was only carrying Rs 50, 000. “I was carrying only Rs 50,000. My convenor and driver were in my car. My convenor had around Rs 49,000 with him and the driver was carrying Rs 13,000. I have a bank statement detailing the date and the branch from which the amount was withdrawn. I did not sign on seizure list as I did not feel it was right,” she told mediapersons.

“The money was for meeting my personal expenses and the TMC’s allegations are false. And the amount I had in my bag did not violate any norm of the Election Commission’s model code of conduct,” Ghosh claimed.

Sources said the police registered a suo motu case against Ghosh under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).