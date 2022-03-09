Bhagwantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhagwantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhagwantnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Hriday Narayan Dikshit. The Bhagwantnagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bhagwantnagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bhagwantnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 34,78,225 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 9,14,531 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ankit Parihar SP 1 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 32,49,237 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Shukla BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 8,42,54,665 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,62,104 ~ 1 Crore+ Brij Kishor BSP 1 Graduate 51 Rs 49,77,316 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jang Bahadur Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 3,47,70,137 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Naseem Khan Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 62,72,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navin Kumar AAP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,63,08,878 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Surendra Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Bhagwantnagar Election Result 2017

Assembly election 2017 won by Bhagwantnagar candidate Hriday Narayan Dikshit from Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Bhagwantnagar Election Result 2012

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhagwantnagar candidate Kuldeep Singh Sengar from Samajwadi Party.

bhagwantnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kuldeep Singh Sengar SP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,27,26,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Abha Verma RSBP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 66,00,100 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 12,44,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Parihar INC 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 13,83,215 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,749 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chetram RPI(A) 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Farooq LJP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,63,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ganga Krishan IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 21,94,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra BSKP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 4,27,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Parihar AIFB 0 Graduate 28 Rs 83,365 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nalini Shukla RLM 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,99,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandini Devi AITC 0 Graduate 37 Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Shukla BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,23,42,514 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 26,87,405 ~ 26 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra Lodhi JKP 2 Post Graduate 45 Rs 40,51,746 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,755 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ravi Shanker Panday BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,43,52,832 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,68,78,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Uma Shankar IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 95,25,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Singh Chauhan AD 2 Literate 38 Rs 32,27,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 5,08,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

