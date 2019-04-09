Bhagwant Mann’s poll pitch: Quit drinking to serve people 24×7

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Sangrur, who is fighting for re-election from the same seat, has addressed a letter to the voters of the state informing them he has quit drinking liquor in order to serve the people of the state better.

Advertising

“I was an established artiste earning lakhs. I said no to this lucrative profession with a sole objective of serving you. I used to have hard drinks once in a while which I left for good in the month of January, 2019 on the insistence of my mother so that I could make myself available for you 24X7. It was a nothing but a call from within to be at your service,” he said in the letter.

Mann has also claimed that AAP’s Lok Sabha poll performance in Punjab will be better this time compared to the 2014 elections.

“We won four seats in the last general elections when the party lacked any organisational structure. But this time, we have a proper structure in place and we have people at village, block and district levels,” he said.

Dubbing Punjab Democratic Alliance as ‘Personal Democratic Alliance’, Mann, who the Punjab AAP president, said political parties which are part of this tie-up are each are represented by a single leader.

The Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) includes the Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) and the Navan Punjab led by suspended AAP leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Dharamvira Gandhi, respectively, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Lok Insaaf Party, and the CPI.

In his letter to voters, he said that when he took over the reins of the Punjab unit of the party, it was passing through a rough patch as certain people were trying to harm it for their personal political ends. “They have now parted ways to pursue their personal agendas/aspirations,” he said.

Mann highlighted that on December 27, on the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, it was on his insistence that the Parliament paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

He said that during the past five years, he had helped bring back hundreds of such youths trapped in various countries reach home safe. Taking a dig at the Capt Amarinder Singh government in the state, Mann said that he and his govt had promised jobs and smart phones to youth, loan waiver to farmers/farm hands, Rs 2,500 old-age pension, among others sops. “Did he keep any of the tall promises he made to the people?. Did the menace of drugs end? The answer is an emphatic no.”

The Sangrur MP added that the people of Punjab were disenchanted with the Captain government and added that the party would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab in letter and in spirit. He added that the Punjab unit of the party had forced the government to review and reduce the hefty power bills that the poor and marginal consumers were getting.

WITH INPUTS FROM PTI