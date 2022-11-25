Mann holds roadshows in 3 BJP bastions of Surat

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who held roadshows in three assembly constituencies held by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Surat, reiterated the promises of employment, free electricity, education, free medical treatment on Friday.

“Tonight, I will go to Chandigarh. Tomorrow, I will recruit 850 young people, and every week we will recruit,” Mann said at a Kamrej roadshow. He also highlighted the issue of question paper leaks in Gujarat. BJP’s VD Zalavadiya is the sitting MLA in Kamrej. The seat has been held by the BJP since 2007.

Mann also held roadshows in Bardoli and Olpad. Bardoli, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste communities, has been held by BJP MLA Ishwar Parmar since 2012.

Mukesh Patel from the saffron party has been the Olpad MLA from 2012. Olpad is a stronghold of the BJP and has been with the party from 1990. AAP has fielded Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Dharmik Malaviya from Olpad.