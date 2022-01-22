Murmurs of dissent emerge against Mann’s candidature from Dhuri

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s declaration of fielding Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial face and its candidate from Dhuri has not gone down well in many quarters, with murmurs of dissent emanating from within the party.

On Friday, Ashok Kumar Lakha, an AAP worker who had hoped for a ticket from Dhuri, said Mann may have bagged the nomination but the road ahead for him will be tough.”It will not be a cakewalk for Bhagwant Mann, no matter how important he feels at the moment after being declared as the CM face of the AAP,” he said.

Lakha is the father of AAP leader Sandeep Singla, who had been killed in a fatal road accident on May 10, 2021. Lakha said,” My son was earlier with the Congress. Before the 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls, he joined the AAP and worked tirelessly for the party’s candidate Jasvir Singh Sekhon. Sekhon lost by 2811 votes to Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy. After that Sekhon never came to the constituency and went back to his hometown in Amargarh. However, Sandeep stayed back here and kept working for the people of this constituency. In 2017, he helped Sekhon as if it was his own election. However, in May last year, my son died in a road accident. He had built so much support in the area that I decided to continue his good work and joined the AAP. Now, when Bhagwant Mann’s name was announced by the party, I was shocked. They literally played with our emotions and cheated us. We had held out hope that the ticket will be given to someone from our family.”

He added, “Mann may be thinking that he can easily win the election. Let me tell him that it will not be a cakewalk. We will be holding a meeting of our supporters, and take a decision about our future course of action. The only thing certain as of now is that I will contest the election from Dhuri for sure.”

Sources said that the BJP had got in touch with Lakha and wanted him to join the party. Lakha, however, dismissed all such allegations. “I have no plans to join any party as of now. I will talk to my supporters with whom my son worked for 5 years. He played an active part in the Kisan Andolan as well, besides strengthening the party in Dhuri.”

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Dalvir Goldy from Dhuri, while the SAD has opted for former MLA Parkash Chand Garg as its choice.

Jarnail Singh, a Dhuri-based resident, said, “We have hardly ever seen Mann in the constituency ( Dhuri) and now he will come to seek votes for the assembly seat. Let’s see how people respond to him.”

Mann had contested from Lehragaga assembly seat in 2012 as a member of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) and was defeated by Congress’ Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. That election was Mann’s foray into politics and he got 26,136 votes and ended in third place. In 2017, Mann contested from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Badal and was defeated by a margin of 18,500 votes.