Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s CM face for Punjab: 10 things to know about him

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday named Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls to be held next month.

Kejriwal said that the AAP received more than 21 lakh responses from people during its campaign to elect its CM face. He added 93 per cent of the respondents, apart from those naming him, chose Mann.

After his selection as the face of the party’s election campaign, Mann said he has a double responsibility on his shoulders as he has been named not only by the party but also by the people of the state.

Here are 10 points about Mann you should know:

1. Bhagwant Mann, 48, was born in Satauj village of Sangrur to a farming family.

2. He completed his graduation from Udham Singh Government College in Sunam.

3. It was in college that he made a name for himself as a comedian, winning two gold medals at a competition at Punjabi University, Patiala, for his college.

ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੂਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸੌਂਪੀ…ਮੈਂ ਸੁਨਿਹਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਤਨਦੇਹੀ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਵਾਂਗਾ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ pic.twitter.com/gAdeK7gsMc — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 18, 2022

4. He paired with Jagtar Jagga to bring out his first comedy album and together they made a television programme called ‘Jugnu Kehnda Hai’. It satirised everything from politics and the administration to public issues. Mann also joined hands with Rana Ranbir for the television programme ‘Jugnu Mast Mast’.

5. He got national fame in 2008 when he competed in the reality show ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ and acted in the National Award-winning Film, ‘Main Maa Punjab Dee’.

6. His political career started with Manpreet Badal’s People’s Party of Punjab in 2012 but lost in his maiden Assembly election from Lehra.

7. He joined the AAP in 2014 and won the Sangrur parliamentary seat by 2,11,721 votes. In the 2017 Assembly polls, AAP pitted him against Akali president Sukhbir Badal from Jalabad but he lost by 18,500 votes. He won the Sangrur parliamentary seat again in 2019 by a margin of 1,11,111 votes

8. He remained the convener of AAP Punjab but resigned in 2018, a day after Arvind Kejriwal tendered an unconditional apology to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. He returned as the state party president in January 2019. Mann would say ‘Kikli kaleer di’ for Majithia before every speech, a practice that soon became famous during his 2017 poll campaigns.

9. Accused of being alcoholic, in a rally held by AAP at Barnala in 2019, he swore not to touch alcohol again. Mann is separated from his wife who lives in the US with their two children, a son and a daughter.

10. Mann is known for his trademark ‘basanti’ turban, a colour associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh