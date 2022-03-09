Bhagwanpur(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhagwanpur(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhagwanpur(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Mamta Rakesh . The Bhagwanpur(sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Bhagwanpursc ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bhagwanpur(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrish Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,48,009 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Rakesh INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 4,88,83,833 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh AAP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 84,86,655 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Satyapal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 76,47,942 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sher Singh IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 49,29,618 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Rakesh BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,46,15,521 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bhagwanpursc candidate of from Mamta Rakesh Uttarakhand. Bhagwanpur(sc) Election Result 2017

bhagwanpur(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mamta Rakesh INC 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 3,58,49,770 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Adesh Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 26 Rs 4,11,319 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bishamber Singh UKD 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 3,05,81,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 34,65,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Prempati SP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 4,13,768 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Rana BSP 0 Others 48 Rs 2,54,33,906 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 58,00,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ Subodh Rakesh BJP 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 66,25,385 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 15,00,502 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Bhagwanpur(sc) Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Bhagwanpur(sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bhagwanpur(sc) Assembly is also given here.