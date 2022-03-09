Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhadohi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ravindra Nath. The Bhadohi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bhadohi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bindu IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 3,43,74,468 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,11,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Diyam Singh (Gaharwar) JD(U) 1 Graduate 26 Rs 13,75,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishankar (Dada Chauhan) BSP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 3,43,74,458 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,11,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kaladhar AAP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 89,80,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar Swarna Bharat Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 18,60,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi Lok Dal 0 Graduate 31 Rs 13,84,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ravindra Nath Tripathi BJP 3 Graduate 59 Rs 5,96,61,945 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,507 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ravishankar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,34,89,728 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shweta Kumari Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 25,09,145 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 7,21,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shyam Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 3,34,242 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasim Ansari INC 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 11,02,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,350 ~ 2 Lacs+ Zahid SP 3 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,62,18,587 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bhadohi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Zaheed SP 3 12th Pass 47 Rs 55,72,208 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 46,500 ~ 46 Thou+ Abdul Hadi PECP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,82,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh NCP 1 Doctorate 44 Rs 7,11,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,73,320 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bankelal ARVP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,96,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam RLM 4 10th Pass 55 Rs 22,85,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Harischandra IJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 11,94,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indradev CPM 2 Post Graduate 57 Rs 28,01,802 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jai Prakash QED 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,08,13,887 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jatashankar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashinath RUC 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 36,79,112 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar Gond RGOP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,56,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Namvar Singh LJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 15,69,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Prabhat JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 6,23,282 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Purnima Pandey NAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,24,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhani Yadav SSD 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramjeet CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 5,42,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Nath BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 3,22,11,629 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravishankar IND 2 8th Pass 29 Rs 10,51,100 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupdhari PMSP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,03,95,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,90,39,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,56,804 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shakuntala AITC 1 Literate 37 Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer INC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 21,20,85,330 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 12,32,161 ~ 12 Lacs+ Vijendra IND 0 12th Pass 79 Rs 7,35,685 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

