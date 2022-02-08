Bhadaur debates for change and a CM who may represent them

A frail, unassuming man, Khem Chand Talwar, has had his ears close to the ground ever since polls were announced in Punjab.

Talwar, who has 4 acres on which he farms besides owning a small kirana shop, loves interacting with people whenever he is at his shop in Bhadaur’s main market. The vibe on the ground, he says, has changed ever since Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers.

“This time there is a problem of plenty. Till the last week of January, the AAP candidate, Labh Singh Ugoke, had been edging ahead and was the crowd favourite. But ever since CM Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers, Ugoke has had competition. People are still talking about badlav di rajniti. But they do look at the names contesting the polls too. There are still some days before Punjab votes. You never know how the equation changes in the coming days.”

Kuldeep Singh from Dhaula village of Bhadaur constituency, on the other hand, said, “Channi came on January 31 to file his nomination papers. Later, on February 5, he visited a number of villages, where farmer unions questioned him at Pakho as well as Dhilwan villages. For us, he is just another candidate. We are going to question him about his vision and the promises of the previous Congress government as he was part of it . He can’t get away by saying 111 din di sarkar.”

Though Channi came only for two days in the area, a team — consisting Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadique, former IAS officer, Darbara Singh Guru, who recently switched from the SAD to the Congress, and even Peermal Singh Dhaula who had won from Bhadaur in 2017 on an AAP ticket but had switched to Congress few months back — has been working in the area on the CM’s behalf.

” Sadique, a former MLA from Bhadaur, is humble and people in Bhadaur love humility. We have never heard anything negative about him. Perhaps that is why he was chosen to campaign on behalf of Channi, along with others. Thodi hawa taan badli hai (There is some change in the air),” Gurmeet Singh from Sukhpura Maur village added.

Bhadaur is made up of around 70 villages, with Bhadaur and Tapa being the only two town areas in the constituency.

Surjit Singh, a resident of Bhadaur town, said,” I am a small time farmer. People here are no doubt talking about the politics of change. The AAP candidate is a young boy, his experience in politics is less. The Akali Dal candidate, Satnam Singh Rahi, is also a crowd puller. But as Channi is the Chief Ministerial candidate of Congress, he has an edge over the others. If Congress comes to power, Bhadaur can have the CM from this constituency. Perhaps then our backward area can witness some change.”

Kulwant Singh, another farmer and a member of BKU-Dakaunda, said, “All the candidates have to answer to us, irrespective of which party they are from. As of now, it is not even clear as whether the Congress will form the next government or not. Moreover, governments usually always promise more than they can deliver. This is why farming in Punjab is running up losses. Channi has to pass a tough test and answer the masses.. it won’t be a cake walk for him.”