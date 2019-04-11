Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha polls: Serial producers deny MCC violation on promoting govt schemeshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bhabiji-ghar-par-hain-mcc-election-commission-lok-sabha-5669615/

Lok Sabha polls: Serial producers deny MCC violation on promoting govt schemes

Election Commission had served notices to the producers of serials Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai on &TV and Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV, following allegations of promoting government schemes.

Lok Sabha polls: Serial producers deny MCC violation on promoting govt schemes
A still from the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

A day after the Election Commission (EC) served notices to the producers of serials Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai on &TV and Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV, following allegations of promoting government schemes, the producers on Wednesday submitted their response to the chief electoral officer.

Officials said the while the producers denied the allegations, a decision on the case would be taken on Thursday.

Click here for more election news

“We had given them 24 hours to respond. They appeared before us seeking some more time to formulate their replies and submitted the replies in the evening,” said an official. The notices were served after receiving complaints from Congress.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi's Latur speech report sent to Election Commission
2 Ramdas Athawale: Instead of indirect support, Ambedkar should join BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
3 Deve Gowda targets Narendra Modi: Not right for any PM to speak like this