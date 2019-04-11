Lok Sabha polls: Serial producers deny MCC violation on promoting govt schemes

A day after the Election Commission (EC) served notices to the producers of serials Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai on &TV and Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV, following allegations of promoting government schemes, the producers on Wednesday submitted their response to the chief electoral officer.

Officials said the while the producers denied the allegations, a decision on the case would be taken on Thursday.

“We had given them 24 hours to respond. They appeared before us seeking some more time to formulate their replies and submitted the replies in the evening,” said an official. The notices were served after receiving complaints from Congress.