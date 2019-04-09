Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain character talks of ‘karmath, sushil, gyaani, atulniya purush’; Cong claims MCC violation

A soap opera running on channel &TV, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, is in the eye of a storm for allegedly smuggling in a pitch for the BJP in the content without offering viewers any disclaimer. The state Congress on Monday raised objections over it, demanding that a complaint be filed by State Chief Election Officer over violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

“After the declaration of the election code of conduct, the BJP has been violating the model code of conduct from time to time. The most shocking type of practice has been going on since last week through the use of series of propaganda on the basis of paid news, for the promotion and dissemination of the ruling party’s schemes and leaders,” said state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant in a statement.

As part of the episode aired on April 4, three characters outside a tea shop scowl at two men seen to be littering nearby. They launch into a monologue, talking of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and even referring to the fact that nine crore toilets have been built as part of the drive.

A statement made by a character in the show was “aaj ki humari sarkar pure joshon-kharosh se lagi hui hai ki Bharat ki akhandta aur ekta ko khatra na pahuche”. Another character said, “Aaj ek karmath, sushil, gyaani, atulniya purush ki wajah se hum swachchta ke vatavarann mein saans le rahe hain”.

The episode aired on April 5 made direct references to the central government’s Ujjwala Yojana, adding that LPG connections have reached houses of five crore people. The series is produced by Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions.

The Indian Express tried to reach Benaifer Kohli, but did not receive a response to the calls and messages. Spokesperson for &TV said that the show producers have decided to not comment on the matter.

The issue was first pointed out by a Twitter handle named Victim (Heath Ledger) Floperoi. The Twitter user shared a series of clips in which the characters in the show discuss various Modi government schemes. After the tweet vent viral, several angry users demanded an explanation. Another Twitter user pointed to another serial Tujhse Hai Raabta aired on Zee TV, in which the characters are seen imparting information about the Mudra Yojana. It has been alleged that several other shows aired on Zee TV promote the party indirectly.

BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “BJP does not believe in paid advertising. The schemes spoken about belong to the government and not the party. It is a childish endeavour by Congress to approach Election Commission over this. Let Election Commission decide.”