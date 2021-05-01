Bhabanipur (Assam) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhabanipur (Assam) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by ABUL KALAM AZAD of the AIUDF. From five seats in 2011 to a massive 60 in 2016, the BJP got a massive mandate in the previous Assembly elections. Its alliance with the regional AGP and the tribal Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) further cemented its position — together, the three won 86 seats of the 126-member Assembly.

In the past five years, there have been two major political developments in Assam which have renewed old faultlines: one is the publication of the National Register of Assam (NRC), a Supreme Court-mandated citizenship counting exercise which has left lakhs in the limbo, and second is the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December 2019. The latter saw widespread opposition in Assam, leading to deaths of five people following protests and violent clashes at the end of 2019.

Taking a firm stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress announced plans to build a memorial to commemorate those who died in the anti-CAA protests in Assam in December 2019.

In its manifesto for Assam, the BJP promised a “corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC)” if it came to power.