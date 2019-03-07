Besides Balakot, play up development, governance under Modi, BJP leaders told

At a time the BJP is going all guns blazing on the issue of national security, the party leadership is learnt to have directed its spokespersons to focus also on “economic development and effective delivery mechanism” under the Narendra Modi government as other highlights of the campaign for the General Election.

In a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and attended, among others, by Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, BJP leaders, including party spokespersons, were advised to highlight how Pakistan has used remarks by leaders of opposition parties to attack India.

With national security dominating the political discourse, the party leadership is careful that “too much jingoism” should not spoil the party’s plank of “good governance” under the Modi government.

A BJP leader who was present in the meeting said: “We were told that economic development under this government should not be overshadowed completely by the national security debate. We have to run parallel, aggressive campaigns on effective delivery mechanism that Modi-ji has developed in the last five years. Otherwise, it will be risky by the time polls come.”

The Election Commission is expected to announce dates for the Lok Sabha polls next week, with elections beginning next month, a BJP leader said.

With the announcement of the poll schedule imminent, the BJP headquarters in the national capital has become extremely active since Monday, with Union ministers sitting for long rounds of discussions. A party leader said there have been intense discussions on the election manifesto and publicity since the beginning of the week. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited the party office on Wednesday evening to hold discussions about preparations, leaders said.

The BJP’s high-pitched campaign after the airstrikes in Balakot, Pakistan, has faced some glitches, with the party officially refraining from giving an exact number on the terrorists killed in the February 26 airstrike. After party president Amit Shah put the toll at over 250, the BJP said it will not put an exact number and maintained that importantly, it was an “effective strike”.

Party leaders said the Congress and some other Opposition leaders’ comments, apparently seeking evidence of the airstrikes, will be used to target the Opposition. Pointing out that their remarks over the airstrikes have been used by Pakistan and that country’s media, Union Law Minister Prasad on Tuesday slammed the Congress for “speaking in the language of Pakistan”.

On Wednesday, the party’s spokespersons were asked to “spread” videos and articles that have been circulated in Pakistan, quoting India’s Opposition leaders. “In every debate, the Congress leaders will be attacked for their remarks,” a BJP leader who attended the meeting said.