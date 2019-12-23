Bermo (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bermo Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Bermo Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Bermo (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

bermo Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alam Ansari IND 0 8th Pass 48 Fourteen Lakh+ / Forty Thousand+ Baijnath Gorain SHS 0 Graduate 44 Forty-One Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Chandan Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 10th Pass 27 Four Lakh+ / 0 Gangadhar Prajapati IND 0 Graduate 49 Two Lakh+ / 0 Kailash Chandra Mahto IND 0 10th Pass 57 Thirty-Seven Thousand+ / 0 Kaleshwar Ravidas RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 33 Ninety-One Thousand+ / Twenty Thousand+ Kashi Nath Singh AJSU Party 2 12th Pass 55 Two Crore+ / Eleven Lakh+ Khirodhar Kisku IND 0 12th Pass 29 Fifty-Six Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Md. Aftab Alam Khan CPI 0 Graduate Professional 43 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Nitu Singh IND 1 Graduate 44 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Rajendra Prasad Singh INC 0 12th Pass 73 Thirteen Crore+ / 0 Ram Bhajan Layak IND 0 5th Pass 60 Sixty Lakh+ / 0 Ram Kinkar Pandey JVM(P) 0 Graduate 45 Eleven Lakh+ / Sixteen Lakh+ Sabita Devi Jharkhand Party (Secular) 0 10th Pass 38 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Salimuddin Ansari Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 1 10th Pass 53 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Sameer Kumar Das BSP 0 Graduate 44 One Crore+ / 0 Subodh Mahto IND 0 8th Pass 36 Forty-Five Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Teko Mahto Amra Bangalee 0 10th Pass 69 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 Umesh Rawani LJP 0 8th Pass 50 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / Fifty-Eight Lakh+ Yogeshwar Mahto BJP 0 10th Pass 64 One Crore+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Bermo Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd