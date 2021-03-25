‘Shun politics of hatred, make your own decision’: Bengali artistes’ video message ahead of elections

Sending out a strong message just two days before West Bengal assembly elections kick off, eminent artistes from the state have come up with an anti-hate music video, spreading the message of voting wisely without being carried away by ‘superfluous speeches’ of politicians trying to ‘cover up the truth’.

Written by film and theatre actor Anirban Bhattacharya, and composed by Subhadeep Guha, the song ‘Nijeder mote nijeder gaan (Our song, in our will)’ touches upon issues like communal violence, love-jihad and ‘forced’ concept of nationalism, while promoting pluralism and freedom of speech.

Calling out politicians making hate-speeches and hollow promises, the song says, “You have spoken superfluous, hollow words so loudly and for so many times just to cover the bitter truth… Every conversation (in recent past) of yours has begun and ended with Pakistan. Fuelling our anger with this, you have left us with no options.” It points out that people know well enough what is good for them. They will decide for themselves this time and not lend an ear to what the ‘hate-mongering’ politicians say, the song claims.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’, which had become a slogan of protest during the anti-CAA-NRC movement, too flows into the verses of this otherwise Bengali song.

Apart from Bhattacharya and Guha, the song features actors like Kaushik Sen, Chandan Sen, Riddhi Sen and Deboleena Dutt, among others, and has been sung by singers such as Anindya Chattopadhay, Rupankar Bagchi, Arko Mukherjee, Surangana Bandyopadhyay and Anupam Roy.