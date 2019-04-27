‘Bengal will give Modi mud rosogolla filled with stones, teeth will break if he bites’

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee Friday said that the people of Bengal, instead of votes, will offer him ‘rosogollas’ made of mud with gravel inside. “He only remembers Bengal during election times when he needs votes. We will give him rosogollas (zero) from Bengal. But the people will give him rosogollas made of mud with fillings of gravel; his teeth will break if he tries to take a bite,” she said while addressing a rally in Asansol.

The TMC chief addressed two rallies in Asansol and Raniganj Friday. Asansol will go to polls on Monday. Claiming that Modi does not suit the position of Prime Minister, she said “I have never seen such a Prime Minister, making below standard remarks.” Asking BJP not to politicise the name of Ram, she said, “Hindus or Muslims do not indulge in riots, it is RSS which does it.”

She also accused BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who is contesting from Asansol, of trying to disturb peace in the area. “The local MP uses abusive language. He is uncouth and audacious. He does not understand Bengali culture. I heard that he has also used many abusive words against me,” said Banerjee. She also alleged that before Supriyo was elected, there was no communal tension in Asansol or Raniganj.

Communal tension gripped the two industrial and mining towns during Ram Navami celebrations in 2018.

“Never before have riots taken place in Asansol. After the local MP (Supriyo) was elected, even that has happened. The BJP only believes in the politics of division, bloodshed and discrimination,” she said. Continuing her attack on Supriyo, Banerjee said, “The local MP cannot be found throughout the year. He only makes an appearance during elections, like a seasonal bird… Do not vote for him,” she told the crowd.

Accusing the saffron party of bringing goons from neighbouring Jharkhand and creating trouble in West Bengal, she said, “They (BJP) have tortured the people of Asansol by bringing in goons, arms and bombs from Jharkhand. But we are fighters and cannot be intimidated.”

with pti inputs