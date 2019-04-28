Toggle Menu
Bengal will become a J&K if Mamata Banerjee stays in power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

"It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states & ISIS threat is a proof of that," Vijayvargya observed.

“If Mamataji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime,” Vijayvargiya said. (Express photo)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics saying that if the Trinamool Congress leader stays in power, the state will become another Jammu and Kashmir. “If Mamataji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It’ll become like J&K,” he said.

Viajayvargiya opined that it is because of Banerjee’s appeasement politics that the border state has become a haven for terror groups. “It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states & ISIS threat is a proof of that,” he observed, referring to a threat message issued by the terror group last week.

Soon after claiming responsibility for the deadly serial blasts on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka killing more than 250 people, an ISIS telegram channel released a poster in Bengali last Thursday which says “Coming soon” hinting at possible attacks in Bangladesh or West Bengal.

Another BJP leader Babul Supriyo too had attacked Banerjee for ‘appeasement politics’ and said TMC has been trying to retain hold over the state with violence. “This is a rogue government run by a cruel CM. There is a Trinamool reign of terror, that is why the yearning for Central forces,” he said. The violence is different from the CPM’s time, he added. “The CPM sheltered goons. Didi has asked goondas to become leaders.”

(With inputs from ANI)

