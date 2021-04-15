Bengal: Samshergunj’s Congress candidate dies of covid-19

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque alias Mantu Biswas, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19, died early this morning. He was the Congress nominee from the Samsherganj assembly constituency in Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Biswas was admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday after he complained of breathing issues. Last night his physical condition deteriorated and he further shifted to a Kolkata-based private hospital. He passed away this morning.

Congress State President Adhir Chowdhury condoled the death of his party candidate and expressed concern over the increasing figure of covid-19.

Earlier, two more candidates of the ongoing assembly election had tested covid positive.

West Bengal’s Samsherganj assembly constituency goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26. The poll may be deferred in the seat now, sources in the Election Commission said.