Amid Covid-19 spike, Bengal records nearly 40% voter turnout till 11 am in penultimate phase

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity cast their vote in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI)

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 37.72% till 11 am on Monday amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the state.

While polling percentage at Dakshin Dinajpur stood at 39.59%, a turnout of 40.15% was recorded in Malda, 42.43% in Murshidabad, 27.56% in South Kolkata, and 34.17% in Paschim Bardhaman.

On Saturday, the state registered 14,281 new Covid cases and 59 more deaths.

Polling has been over peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from any district. However, there have been small instances of arguments.

In Malda, a BJP polling agent was allegedly pushed out of a polling booth by TMC supporters.

Sayooni Ghosh, a Trinamool candidate from Asansol South, got involved in an argument with the police. She alleged that the police were allowing gatherings outside a polling booth by the BJP to influence voters. The incident happened outside Sonamati School in Shantinagar area of ​​Hirapur.

In another incident in the same constituency, Agnimitra Paul, who is BJP’s candidate from the area, said a polling agent of the TMC was found wearing a cap inside a booth with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s picture on it. This happened at booth number 287 of Baktarnagar High School in Raniganj of Asansol South Assembly constituency.

Paul alleged that he was trying to influence voters by wearing the cap despite the Election Commission’s order that agents cannot wear anything with a party’s symbol or a leader’s picture on it while inside a polling booth.

In Raninagar, BJP candidate Masuhara Khatoon alleged that her car was vandalised by TMC supporters.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, after casting his vote at Mitra Institution in the Bhabanipur constituency, said he is confident that his party will return to power. “Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with two-third majority. However, it is extremely unfortunate that people are dying and EC is conducting a long eight-phased poll just to benefit one party.”