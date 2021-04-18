Bengal polls: Will not hold any major rally amid rise in Covid-19 cases, says TMC MLA

TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay — contesting from Bhabanipur — will not hold any campaign rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“With the rise of Covid cases, I have decided not to hold any Central Rally in Bhawanipur AC for the upcoming Election Campaign, which I have always held previously. Requesting everyone to Wear Mask & stay safe,” he tweeted.

With the rise of Covid cases, I have decided not to hold any Central Rally in Bhawanipur AC for upcoming Election Campaign, which I have always held in previous elections. Requesting everyone to Wear Mask & stay safe. — MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (@SobhandebChatt1) April 17, 2021

This morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also suspended his campaign in Bengal owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. “In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had announced that it will not organise big election rallies for the remaining phases of polls in West Bengal due to the rise in Covid cases.

On Saturday, Abdur Rahman, a TMC sitting MLA from Murarai constituency in Birbhum passed away after contracting covid-19. Two candidates have already died in the state.

West Bengal recorded highest single-day spike in new cases, of 7,713 taking the total tally to 6,51,508 yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 34 people have died, taking the total Covid death toll in the state to 10,540, while 3,426 have recovered.

The first five phases of the eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal have already been completed. The sixth phase of the Assembly polls is scheduled for 22 April. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on 26 April and 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.