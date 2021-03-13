Bengal polls: BJP MP visits Sisir Adhikari at his residence, says came to ‘take his blessings’

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Saturday met party leader Suvendu Adhikari’s father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari at his residence in East Midnapore district’s Contai and exchanged greetings. Sources said, Chatterjee had gone to the Adhikari house to invite the former Union minister to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Contai, which is scheduled to take place ahead of first phase polling in Bengal.

After former state minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year, Sisir Adhikari was removed as TMC’s East Midnapore district president. He was later demoted to the chairman of the core committee of party’s district unit.

After meeting Sisir Adhikari, the BJP MP said, “It is not fair that I come to East Midnapore district and do not pay a visit to Sisir babu. Modi ji is coming to Contai for the first time and I have been given the responsibility to manage the public meeting. Sisir babu is a veteran politician. I had come to take his blessing before starting the preparation for Modi ji’s rally. I was served with a traditional Bengali lunch at his residence and had a cordial discussion with him. He is very much with his son (Suvendu). The son of the soil will win this election.”

Suvendu is contesting from Nandigram seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a high-voltage fight. Asked to comment whether Sisir Adhikari will join the BJP in PM’s presence, Chatterjee said, “Only time will tell. It is completely his discretion to decide his future course of action. I had come here to have a chat with him and take his blessings.”