Bengal poll violence: Didi and her goons have become jittery, says Modi; Mamata hits back seeking Amit Shah’s resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee traded barbs with each other over the killing of five people in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

Following the violence, Election Commission adjourned voting at booth number 126 of the Sitalkuchi constituency and sought a detailed report from the observers and the Chief Election Officer by 5pm Saturday.

Condoling the deaths and violence that marred the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Siliguri, said, “What happened in Cooch Behar is very unfortunate. I would ask the Election Commission to conduct a thorough probe into this and take action against the guilty. I extend my condolences with family members of the deceased. Didi and her goons have become jittery after seeing people’s support towards the BJP. However, I want to make it clear to the the TMC that this won’t work in Bengal.”

The PM said that instigating people to attack the security forces will not be able to save Didi from losing the polls. “I have never seen a chief minister train her party workers to attack the security forces. This will not be able to save her,” Modi added.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Banerjee sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and said her party will observe a ‘Black Day’ across the state on Sunday. The Chief Minister, on Sunday, will also be visiting the area where the violence took place.

“Today, four people, who were standing in queue to cast their votes, were killed by security forces in Cooch Behar. Another person was killed in the morning. Five of my brothers have died. They are now saying that the villagers had come to snatch rifles from central forces. The BJP should hang their head in shame and Amit Shah should resign as the Home Minister. He is a co-conspirator in the killing. I have been saying this for a very long time that the security forces are torturing people of the state in villages,” Banerjee said while addressing a poll rally in the North 24 Parganas district.

Five people were shot dead in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday. While one person died when miscreants shot at him while he was standing in a queue to cast his ballot, four others were killed when the central forces retaliated after they were allegedly attacked.