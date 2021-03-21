Bengal: Left manifesto promises allowance for workers, jobs & industrialisation

The Left Front on Saturday released its West Bengal Assembly election manifesto, placing emphasis on industrialisation and employment generation.

“A vast number of youth remain unemployed in the state. The main goal of the government will be to create employment in services, including industry, agriculture and other sectors. All government vacancies will be filled up. Primary, secondary, higher secondary teacher recruitment examinations will be regularly held. Transparent procedures will be guaranteed, including publishing the list of empanelled candidates. Along with the public sector, emphasis will be laid on transparent recruitment in the private sector too,” read the manifesto.

The Left said it would make efforts to create “new areas of employment” and extend the 100 days employment programme to urban areas. It added, “Hundred days’ employment programme will be extended from rural to urban areas. Work and wages will be increased to 150 days instead of 100 days. Government investment and initiatives in self-employment projects will be increased. A special cell of the state government will be set up to address the GST-related issues of small traders. Self-help groups will be turned into production-based, employment-generating enterprises through active government interventions and management. Women self-help groups will be encouraged to take up cottage industries. Commercial licenses for two-wheeled app cabs and deliveries will be issued to take full advantage of the potential of the new field of employment.”

The alliance promised a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month. The manifesto also promised a separate department for expatriate or migrant workers, a special protection scheme for such labourers, and “Rs 2,500 monthly allowance and cheap rations for workers of closed factories, tea gardens and other closed enterprises”. The manifesto went on to add, “Social security for all types of unorganised workers to be ensured and extended. Fixed salary structure and social security of temporary workers in government projects will be ensured. Security of work and respectable allowances will be ensured for all ICDS, Asha, mid-day meal project staff.”

Explaining why it was opposing both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and principal Opposition party BJP, the Left wrote in the manifesto, “To liberate West Bengal from anarchy and misrule and re-establish democracy in the state, Trinamool Congress must be defeated. The ultimate enemy of the people, the communal and the divisive BJP, must be resisted and defeated with all might. The fascist RSS, the driving force behind the BJP, is spreading violence and intolerance across the country. The BJP and Trinamool Congress are utterly destroying the social and cultural heritage of the state. Both the Trinamool and the BJP must be defeated in order to protect the heritage of Bengal. Interest of the people of the state will not be served if the Trinamool and the BJP are not defeated.”

The alliance, which ruled Bengal for 34 years before being dislodged by the TMC, vowed to conduct “proper investigation” of chit fund cases. It added, “Illegal chit funds in this state must be stopped with all the power of law and administration. Officials of the chit fund and their associates who looted money illegally will be punished as quickly as possible. Every effort will be made to return the money deposited by the people to them.”