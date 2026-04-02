The BJP announced its first list of 27 candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday. (File Photo)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video on social media of him enjoying a hearty breakfast with party leaders in Kerala recently, while discussing the ground realities in connection with the Assembly polls in the state. In the video, he sits down to breakfast with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and some party candidates. “UDF is a renewed hope for the people of Kerala-our team is strong, united, and ready to lead,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its first list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, naming several key leaders across constituencies in the state. Among the prominent candidates, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from Mylapore, while Union Minister L Murugan will contest from the reserved Avanashi (SC) seat. Senior leader Vanathi Srinivasan has been renominated from Coimbatore North.

Story continues below this ad Assembly Elections schedule: The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase Assembly elections to be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23), and two-phased polling in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4, the Election Commission said. Here’s the full schedule. Live Updates Apr 4, 2026 07:48 AM IST Assembly elections coverage continues Find the latest updates here Apr 3, 2026 09:26 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: UDF is renewed hope for people of Kerala, says Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared a video on social media of him enjoying a hearty breakfast with party leaders in Kerala recently, while discussing the ground realities in connection with the Assembly polls in the state. Kerala will go to the polls on April 9. In the video, he sits down to breakfast with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and some party candidates, and holds discussions with them on issues such as brain drain, lack of jobs, and the proposed amendments to the FCRA. "UDF is a renewed hope for the people of Kerala-our team is strong, united, and ready to lead," he added. Apr 3, 2026 07:47 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: EC notice to Ramakrishnan over recorded announcement by LDF in Perambra The EC has issued a notice to LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan, who is contesting from Perambra Assembly seat, seeking an explanation from him regarding a recorded announcement from a campaign vehicle of the Left Front, a senior official said. The recorded announcement reportedly said that the IUML, a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF, was running a communal campaign to seek votes for Thahiliya. The UDF has filed a complaint, "so let it be investigated," a senior official from the district collectorate said, and confirmed that the returning officer of the constituency has issued a notice to LDF. Apr 3, 2026 04:59 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Annamalai's absence The BJP on Friday announced its full list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, but the absence of its former state president, K Annamalai, the party’s most visible face in the state, has become the defining feature of the line-up. Read our full report on Annamalai's absence from the list. Apr 3, 2026 04:09 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Centre's faulty policies caused hardship to people: TMC Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of causing hardships to people through "mishandling" of issues such as LPG supply, demonetisation, SIR hearings and the lockdown. Addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Purulia district in support of party candidate Arjun Mahato from Joypur Assembly seat, Banerjee alleged that prices of essential commodities have risen sharply under the present dispensation. "Prices of LPG cylinders have risen from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000, milk from Rs 28 to over Rs 60, kerosene from Rs 14 to Rs 40. Prices of every essential commodity have skyrocketed," he claimed. Apr 3, 2026 02:08 PM IST Here is the list of 27 candidates released by the BJP for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its first list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, naming several key leaders across constituencies in the state. Among the prominent candidates, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from Mylapore, while Union Minister L Murugan will contest from the reserved Avanashi (SC) seat. Senior leader Vanathi Srinivasan has been renominated from Coimbatore North. Sl. Assembly No. Constituency Candidate 1 6 Avadi Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar) 2 25 Mylapore Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan 3 56 Thalli Dr. Nagesh Kumar 4 63 Tiruvannamalai Shri C. Elumalai 5 92 Rasipuram (SC) Dr. S.D. Premkumar 6 100 Modakkurichi Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar 7 108 Udhagamandalam Shri Bhojarajan 8 112 Avanashi (SC) Dr. L. Murugan 9 114 Tiruppur (South) Shri S. Thangaraj 10 118 Coimbatore (North) Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan 11 168 Thiruvarur Shri Govi Chandru 12 174 Thanjavur Shri M. Muruganandam 13 178 Gandharvakottai (SC) Shri C. Udhayakumar 14 180 Pudukkottai Shri N. Ramachandran 15 183 Aranthangi Smt. Kavitha Srikanth 16 185 Tiruppattur Shri K.C. Thirumaran 17 187 Manamadurai (SC) Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy 18 192 Madurai South Prof. Raama Sreenivasan 19 204 Sattur Shri Nainar Nagenthran 20 211 Ramanathapuram Shri GBS K. Nagendran 21 215 Tiruchendur Shri KRM Radhakrishnan 22 220 Vasudevanallur (SC) Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy 23 228 Radhapuram Shri S.P. Balakrishnan 24 230 Nagercoil Shri M.R. Gandhi 25 231 Colachel Shri T. Sivakumar 26 232 Padmanabhapuram Shri P. Ramesh 27 233 Vilavancode Smt. S. Vijayadharani Apr 3, 2026 01:55 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest from Mylapore Among prominent names, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from Mylapore, while Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore North, according to the BJP list. Apr 3, 2026 01:54 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP releases list of 27 candidates for Tamil Nadu The BJP on Friday announced its first list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, fielding leaders across key constituencies including Mylapore, Coimbatore North and Tiruppur South. Apr 3, 2026 01:10 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: MDMK’s Durai Vaiko backs DMK alliance, flags seat-sharing disappointment MDMK leader Durai Vaiko on Friday expressed confidence that the DMK-led secular progressive alliance will secure a “landslide victory” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing welfare measures undertaken by the M K Stalin government. He said the state has signed over 1,100 MoUs attracting investments worth ₹12.37 lakh crore, expected to generate around 36 lakh jobs. Apr 3, 2026 11:51 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: ‘Mastermind’ of Malda judicial officers’ gherao arrested West Bengal Police on Friday arrested the alleged mastermind behind the gherao of seven judicial officers in Malda district. The accused was apprehended from Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, a senior police officer said. Apr 3, 2026 11:13 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata Banerjee, cites SC remarks to question poll fairness under her Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government has engaged in “politics of polarisation” and failed to address issues such as unemployment, violence and alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment. Referring to recent Supreme Court observations, Singh said fair elections would not be possible as long as Banerjee remains in power, accusing her of politicising the state machinery. VIDEO | Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) said,



"Mamata Banerjee should learn from the Supreme Court’s remarks. During her 15-year tenure, the West Bengal CM has only engaged in politics of polarisation. She does not talk about poverty, unemployment, or… pic.twitter.com/qOWHdWvzrU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 11:01 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP’s Pallab Lochan Das hails PM’s outreach to tea workers, predicts big win in Assam BJP leader Pallab Lochan Das on Fridaysaid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of plucking tea leaves reflects “respect” for tea garden workers, calling it a “proud moment”. He said the outreach signals a push for dignity and development among tea estate communities. Das also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power with a “huge majority”, adding that tea garden voters would play a key role in bringing the Chief Minister back. #watch | Guwahati | Assam Elections | BJP leader Pallab Lochan Das says, "For the first time, a Prime Minister plucked tea leaves and this is a proud moment. The kind of respect he has towards the labourers of tea farms has never been witnessed before... He wants the people of… pic.twitter.com/czq56hTV9C — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 08:27 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Independent candidate pays deposit entirely in coins as he files nomination An independent candidate, Mohan Raj, from the Jolarpet Assembly constituency, filed his nomination by giving Rs 10 thousand, entirely in coins, as the security deposit. #watch | Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu: Ahead of the 2026 Legislative Assembly General Elections, an independent candidate, Mohan Raj, from the Jolarpet Assembly constituency, filed nomination in a unique way by giving Rs 10 thousand, entirely in coins as the security deposit. pic.twitter.com/Ciib1aRp03 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 07:51 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: We need AIADMK at least in oppn: Kanimozhi's jibe at EPS DMK leader Kanimozhi took a swipe at the AIADMK over its alliance with the BJP, saying its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would face the same fate as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, and wanted the party "at least" in the opposition. The Lok Sabha MP, addressing a public meeting here for the April 23 polls, claimed it was not a mere Assembly election but a battle between "Keeladi and Nagpur, the headquarters of RSS." She was referring to the Keeladi archaeological excavations in this district, and claimed the findings have proven the heritage value of Tamil, which the "BJP does not want to accept." She said Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin had asked the Centre to accept the report of the findings, which it has not. "They (BJP-led Centre) didn't accept it since that would reveal the significance of Tamils and the Tamil race to the world. The BJP cannot accept it; (a government) which keeps imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu, gives pittance as allocation for Tamil compared to Sanskrit," she said. Apr 2, 2026 06:38 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: 'Attack on judicial officers black spot in country's history' The BJP on Thursday termed the gherao and attack on seven judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda district a "black spot" in the country's history, alleging "TMC goons" acted at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's behest to obstruct the SIR exercise and protect Rohingyas. The remarks came as the Supreme Court came down heavily on the West Bengal administration over its alleged inaction, describing the incident as "deplorable" and indicative of "complete failure" of governance. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked if Banerjee was "ashamed" of the top court's observations and would resign as the chief minister of the poll-bound state. Apr 2, 2026 05:25 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Keralites fed up with UDF-LDF, says PM PM Narendra Modi told BJP booth workers in Kerala that the party's success in the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls reflects a growing wave of support ahead of the April 9 Assembly election. In a virtual interaction, Modi said it is evident that this time, Kerala is not just choosing a new government but also a new system. "In this election, there is a wave of support for the BJP-NDA. Thiruvananthapuram has set a new precedent. Until now, both the Left and the Congress believed they could alternate in power regardless of the misrule or misgovernance that occurred. However, Thiruvananthapuram has shattered that perception," Modi said. "As a result, the UDF and LDF are now focusing their attacks on the BJP rather than on each other... the people are fed up with the loot by the UDF and LDF," he said. Apr 2, 2026 04:43 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: 'BJP fielding rejected elements from other parties for Bengal polls' Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the party was fielding "rejected elements" from other parties for the Assembly polls. Addressing an election rally at Taldangra in West Bengal's Bankura district, the TMC national general secretary said, "Keeping the BJP is like living with an ulcer, removing it is like curing cancer," urging voters to reject the saffron party. Banerjee claimed that individuals discarded by the TMC were being elevated to key positions by the BJP. Apr 2, 2026 04:08 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: NDA's betrayal includes strangling MSMEs' amid West Asia crisis, says Stalin Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged that the NDA's betrayals include 'strangling' the MSMEs during the ongoing West Asia crisis. Addressing an election rally here, Stalin alleged AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had no achievements to claim for his government during 2017-21; neither does PM Modi, who comes on "election tours" to Tamil Nadu. Apr 2, 2026 03:25 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: 'BJP plotting unrest to pave way for President’s rule' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday put the BJP and the Election Commission in the same dock over the Malda judicial officers gherao, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of scripting a "blueprint of conspiracy" to foment unrest in Bengal and ultimately pave the way for President's rule ahead of the assembly polls. Addressing rallies at Sagardighi and Suti in Murshidabad district, Banerjee struck a note of restraint even as she sharpened her attack, asking people not to fall into the "BJP's trap" of riots, blaming the Election Commission for "failing to protect" the judicial officers and asserting that she was fighting the battle politically despite having been stripped of administrative powers after the poll panel's intervention. Apr 2, 2026 03:04 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: LDF, CM Vijayan PM Modi's 'B-team', says Priyanka Gandhi Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling LDF in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being Prime Minister Modi's "B-team", news agency PTI reported. Priyanka, speaking at a corner meeting in Puthanthopu as part of the Congress-led UDF poll campaign for the Kerala assembly elections, alleged that Modi "bowed down" before the US and Israel in connection with the West Asia conflict. "Our PM is a coward who has no spine and is compromised. We are paying every day because he does not have the guts to stand up for India..." she alleged. She also alleged that Modi's policies have not provided safety and security to Indians stranded in the Gulf region during the conflict there. Apr 2, 2026 02:06 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Himanta ‘most corrupt CM’ in India, running ‘land ATM’ in Assam with Modi-Shah, alleges Rahul Gandhi Calling Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the "most corrupt CM" in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is running a "land ATM" in the state to give land to big corporates by snatching it from the public, news agency PTI reported. "India's most corrupt CM is Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family is also No 1 in corruption. The Congress government will take action against him. Though he is boasting himself now, he will be completely silent after that," Gandhi said. Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Raton Engti for Bokajan constituency, Rahul also said the Congress party will deliver justice to singer Zubeen Garg for his death within 100 days of coming to power in the state. (PTI) Apr 2, 2026 01:45 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal ahead of Assembly polls Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a roadshow in West Bengal on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The roadshow was held prior to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhawanipur Suvendu Adhikari's filing of nomination today. Watch: VIDEO | West Bengal Elections 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends roadshow ahead of BJP candidate from Bhawanipur Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing.#westbengalelections2026 #bengalpolls2026



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/nUOsXOQACN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 01:43 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari files nomination for Bhabanipur seat in Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for West Bengal's Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. Adhikari reached the Survey Building office after a roadshow through Bhabanipur and adjoining areas, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'BJP zindabad'. He is also contesting from Nandigram. The BJP sought to project the contest in Bhabanipur as one of the most high-profile battles of the 2026 assembly elections, with Adhikari set to take on Banerjee in her home turf, PTI underlined. (PTI) Apr 2, 2026 01:41 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live | Watch: LDF candidate, Jose K Mani, campaigns in Kottayam LDF candidate from Pala, Jose K Mani, campaigned in Kottayam for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, news agency PTI reported sharing visuals. VIDEO | Kerala polls 2026: LDF candidate from Pala, Jose K Mani, campaigns in Kottayam.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#keralaelections2026 #keralapolls2026 pic.twitter.com/LfAwaxaFQd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apr 2, 2026 01:39 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: TVK chief Vijay files nomination for Tiruchirapalli East for Apr 23 polls TVK chief Vijay on Thursday filed his nomination for the Tiruchirappalli East constituency for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The actor arrived at the Ariyamangalam Zonal Office in the Palakkarai area at approximately at 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to Assistant Returning Officer. He has already filed his nomination from Perambur in Chennai. Before submitting his nomination, Vijay led a massive roadshow from the city airport, wherein thousands of supporters and party cadres gathered to catch a glimpse of the leader. (PTI) Watch: VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: TVK leader Vijay assures six LPG cylinders annually for free during his Tiruchirappalli campaign, blames State, Centre for current crisis.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8JxcEytfnR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 12:21 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Modi's leadership is like 24-carat-gold, says Defence Minister Rajnath in Kerala Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that there is "no dearth of fuel or gas in the country" and India was ready to deal with any energy crisis resulting out of the West Asia conflict, according to news agency PTI. Speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala, Singh said that Indian Navy ships were safely escorting the country's tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The defence minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his diplomatic skills to protect Indian interests in the Gulf region. "We are closely monitoring the state of affairs in West Asia and are prepared to deal with any situation," he said. Singh, during his speech, urged everyone to choose the BJP in the assembly polls as it was the correct political party to bring changes to the state, as it came with "Modiyude guarantees" (Modi's guarantees), PTI quoted. "His leadership is like 24-carat gold -- it is tried and tested," he contended. The elections to the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will be held on April 9. (PTI) Apr 2, 2026 12:10 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: DMK's poll promises given by CM Stalin are implementable, says party leader Kanimozhi DMK's poll promises as stated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are all implementable, party leader Kanimozhi said on Thursday, PTI quoted. Kanimozhi's comments come after CM Stalin addressed the gathering at an election rally in Erode, ahead of the Assembly polls. (PTI) Apr 2, 2026 11:58 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: MK Stalin mocks NDA's double-engine mantra, says NDA will be routed in Assembly polls DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the NDA’s betrayals include ‘strangling’ the MSMEs during the ongoing West Asia crisis, news agency PTI reported. Listing out the alleged betrayal of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, at an election rally in Erode, Stalin said failure to scrap NEET, and bringing the CAA were against the people, the report quoted. He also ridiculed National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) double engine mantra, terms it as ‘dabba engine’ and says NDA will be routed in Assembly polls. (PTI) Apr 2, 2026 11:49 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin files nomination for assembly polls Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections 2026 on Thursday after holding a roadshow in Chennai. (PTI Video) VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin to file his nomination, holds roadshow in Chennai; supporters gather to welcome him.



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