Bengal: Family of arrested BJP youth leader to move SC

The family of a BJP youth wing leader from West Bengal, who was arrested and slapped with non-bailable charges for posting a photoshopped image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Facebook, has said that they will move the Supreme Court on Monday to file a bail petition.

Priyanka Sharma, whose Facebook profile describes her as Howrah district club cell convener of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested on Friday. The next day, the 25-year-old was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Howrah, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. She is presently lodged in Alipore Women Correctional Home.

On Sunday, Sharma’s brother Rajiv told The Indian Express, “As there is a strike going on in courts across that state we have decided to move the Supreme Court. Tomorrow we will file her bail petition there.” BYJM Howrah district president Om Prakash Singh will be accompanying Rajiv to Delhi.

The BJP also organised a rally from Howrah Bridge to Dashnagar — Priyanka’s residence. The rally was also attended by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, who also met Sharma’s mother and assured her of all help. “Our party president Amit Shah asked me to visit her house. We have told them that there is no need to get scared as we will stand by them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed the TMC government for taking action against Sharma.

Senior Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra said, “It (the photoshopped image) was not in good taste and the people should exercise restrain. However that does not necessitated such a drastic action.”