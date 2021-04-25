Bengal elections: Stage set for penultimate phase, focus on CM Mamata’s former seat of Bhabanipur

Voters queue up in front of a booth in Naihati during the fifth phase of polls in Bengal. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

The seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly election will be held on Monday, with voting set to take place in a total of 34 seats across parts of Paschim Bardhaman, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda and Kolkata. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates during this phase.

Among the keenly watched contests will be the battle for the prestigious Bhabanipur seat, which was vacated by incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she decided to contest from Nandigram this time. TMC has fielded veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from the constituency as the party hopes to bag the seat for a third consecutive time. Up against him will be popular Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

For Chattopadhyay, who had fought assembly elections seven times and won each of the contests, the constituency is his home turf as he is a resident of the area and exercises his franchise there. Ghosh, who has received accolades for his performances in films like ‘Vinci Da’ and ‘Chaplin’, has said a large section of people in Bhabanipur are non-Bengalis and may have not watched his films, but they are aware of his social work in the area. “People in Bhabanipur have become disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee in the last couple of years. She fled to Nandigram sensing imminent defeat here,” Ghosh, who was once an aide of the TMC supremo but fell out with her two years back, told PTI.

Another heavyweight candidate is state minister Firhad Hakim who is also seeking re-election for a third consecutive term from the Kolkata Port constituency. Also among those who have been generating considerable interest this time is Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha, a surprise pick in many ways, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Rashbehari seat. He had served as the Deputy Chief of Army and has been involved in the Modi government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ defence programme since retirement and serving a second term as a member of the National Security Advisory Board. Saha will be up against the TMC’s Debasish Kumar, who is also a Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor. The Rashbehari seat has traditionally been a TMC stronghold.

The other battle to watch out for will be the one for the Asansol South seat where Tollywood actor Saayoni Ghosh fielded by TMC will lock horns with fashion designer Agnimitra Paul who is contesting on a BJP ticket. TMC’s Tapas Banerjee had won from the constituency in 2011 and 2016. The seat comes under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by BJP’s Babul Supriyo in 2014 and 2019.

The Jamuria seat in the coal belt of Paschim Bardhaman will also witness an interesting battle as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has fielded young CPI(M) face and JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. The Jamuria seat remains a traditional Left stronghold.

The seventh phase of polls will be held at a time when the pandemic has been raging in Bengal and in other parts of the country. On Saturday, the state registered 14,281 new Covid cases and 59 more deaths.

Following the surge in Covid cases, the EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people. It also stated that Covid safety norms have not been adhered to while campaigning in the state.

Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations on Monday. The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 796 companies of central forces for this phase.

(With inputs from PTI)