Bengal: EC orders repolling at one booth of Jangipara

The decision was said to have been taken on the basis of a report by the returning officer and observer.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday ordered repolling at polling station number 88 (Paramanandapur Prathamik Vidhyalay) under the Jangipara Assembly constituency in Hooghly district for Saturday in the fourth phase.

The decision was said to have been taken on the basis of a report by the returning officer and observer.

Quoting EC officials, PTI reported that political parties has alleged that Trinamool Congress had engaged agents who had accompanied and assisted voters to cast their votes in favour of the their party.

TMC candidate Snehasish Chakraborty rubbished the allegations and said that the repoll was “absolutely unnecessary”. “It is nothing but harassment for the voters. The polling was absolutely peaceful and everyone participated in it freely. I do not understand why the EC ordered the repoll. It is absolutely meaningless,” Chakraborty told PTI.

BJP candidate Debjit Sarkar welcomed the EC’s decision: “This is a welcome move. All the political parties had complained that TMC agents were taking people inside the polling booth, accompanying them to the EVMs and making them vote for them. Even the polling officer could not do anything. We had complained to the EC and I am happy that it has ordered a repoll.”