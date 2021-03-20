Bengal: Deploy CAPF in booths, get them to scan ID, says BJP

The BJP on Friday made multiple representations before the Election Commission seeking deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) inside polling booths with the added mandate of voter ID verification in the poll bound West Bengal, citing instances of violence in the state including in Nandigram.

The party also complained to the poll panel against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had used “unparliamentary language” against Home Minister Amit Shah in a public rally in Bankura on March 16. Alleging that it was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the party requested the election commission to “censure” Banerjee and take appropriate legal action against her.

In a memorandum, the BJP, which has already made a number of representations raising the issue of political violence, told the EC that there has been “rampant misuse of state machinery and bureaucracy” by the TMC members. Hence, the party said: “Tt is imperative that Central Forces are deployed at the polling booths for the impartial conduct of Assembly elections.”

“Without prejudice to the conduct of members of the state machinery deployed at the polling booths, it is imperative that the members of the Central Armed Police Forces be additional deployed inside the polling booths with an added mandate of voter ID/ Election Card verification for the conduct of free and fair voting,” the party delegation said.

The delegation included Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, senior party leader Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and party media cell head Anil Baluni.

The party has also listed the incidents of violence reported in the state during the campaign. It said the convoy of Suvendu Adhikari, the party candidate against Banerjee, was attacked injuring many party workers. The party alleged that although complaints were registered at the local police station, no action was taken.

It alleged that Banerjee’s speech in Bankura had comments made with “full knowledge of their falsity, intentionally to harm the reputation” of Shah and the party.

In her speech, Banerjee had alleged that Shah was trying “close down everything by force”. Accusing his ministry of hatching conspiracy, silencing press, running the election commission, the chief minister has said, according to the party’s complaint, that the home minister was trying to interfere in the day to day working against her government. “Do they want to kill me? … Will they fight election by way of brute force..”she was quoted as saying in the memorandum given by the party.