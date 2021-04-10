Bengal deaths: Fired in retaliation as mob tried to snatch weapons, says CISF

After four persons were shot dead by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) near a polling booth in Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Saturday, the CISF officials said its men fired in retaliation when miscreants were trying to snatch their weapons.

The CISF is currently preparing an incident report to be sent to the Election Commission, which has suspended polling at the booth concerned in Sitlakuchi area.

Sources said the CISF will also hand over CCTV footage and other electronic evidence to substantiate its claims to the EC.

According to CISF sources, an attempt to disrupt polling and perhaps even take over the booth was made twice by miscreants and it was in the second attempt that CISF personnel fired at the violent mob leading to four casualties.

Sources said the first incident took place around 9.35 am when a Quick Reaction Team of the CISF was attacked by a mob of around 50-60 people, however, the situation was brought under control. In an hour’s time, however, about 150 people came and attacked a CISF party which then retaliated, sources added.

Sources said in the morning, a CISF QRT under company commander Sunil Kumar along with local police saw some people trying to prevent voters from reaching the booth about 150 metres away. The police tried to intervene but the mob became violent and started pelting them with stones. “There were around 50-60 people who attacked the QRT and the police. They broke the windows of our vehicles and some of our jawans also sustained injuries. TO disperse the crowd about five-six rounds were fired in the air. The matter was defused after a deputy commandant pacified the mob,” a CISF official said.

After about 45 minutes, however, another group of about 150 people came and approached Booth No 186 and allegedly started manhandling the polling staff on duty apart from beating up some home guards personnel and Asha workers. The CISF commander in charge of the booth tried to pacify the mob but it forced its way into the booth where polling staff were beaten up, sources said.

“At that time there were just seven security personnel at the booth of which four were from CISF. As violence continued, six QRT personnel also joined apart from some more policemen from the nearby polling booth. However, the crowd was overwhelming the security forces, and emboldened by their restraint, they tried to snatch the weapons of both CISF men and the police. It was then that CISF fired at the crowd leading to some injuries among the mob and four people are reported to have died due to bullet injuries. An inquiry is on, but preliminary report suggests the personnel fired in self-defence,” a senior CISF official said.

Sources said the CISF personnel who sustained injuries during the violence have been given first-aid and are currently recording their statement before the election observer in West Bengal.