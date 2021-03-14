Mamata injured in Nandigram: Election Commission removes officer in-charge of her security, East Midnapore DM, SP

The Election Commission on Sunday acted upon the recommendations of its observers in West Bengal and removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of East Midnapore, and the police officer in charge of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security.

The decision to remove Banerjee’s director of security Vivek Sahay, East Midnapore’s SP Praween Prakash and DM Vibhu Goel comes after the poll body discussed reports submitted by the chief secretary of West Bengal and special general observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube.

JUST IN: EC acts on recommendation of its Observers. Removes DM & SP of East Midnapore and the senior police officer incharge of Mamata Banerjee’s security. Here’s what the Observers had said in their report 👇🏽 https://t.co/L5bgCY8tFf — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 14, 2021

“Vivek Sahay, IPS, shall be removed from the post of the director security and be placed under suspension immediately. Charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing to discharge his duty as the director security to protect the Z+ protectee. Smita Pandey be posted immediately as DM and DEO, East Midnapore, in place of Vibhu Goel, IAS, who shall be transferred to a non-election post. Pravin Prakash, IPS, SP East Midnapore, shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast. Sunil Kumar Yadav be posted immediately as SP in place of Pravin Prakash, IPS,” a statement issued by the Election Commission read.

The poll body has also asked the Chief Secretary, in consultation with the DGP, to depute a suitable director security latest by March 15.

The poll commission, in their statement, further informed, “Since the security of star campaigners has become a sensitive issue during the election period because proximity with large crowds and sensational impact of any such incidence on law and order across state, established SoPs, including advance detailed programme, necessary permissions to hold rallies or road shows, deployment, use of bullet proof vehicle, if required as per security category of protectee, deployment on pre-decided route(s), observance of provisions of The Motor Vehicle Act, etc . should be followed scrupulously.”

Besides these measures, former DGP (Intelligence) of Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma, has been appointed as the special police observer for the general elections.

Chief Minister Banerjee was injured on March 10 during her campaign in Nandigram, from where she also filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly elections. Banerjee had alleged that she was targeted by a group of “four or five people” who had pushed her outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers. She was admitted to a hospital with bone injuries in her left ankle and foot and mild injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck. On Sunday, she returned to campaign, on a wheelchair with her leg in a cast.

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission’s Observers in West Bengal had reported back to the poll panel saying there is no evidence of a “premeditated” attempt on Mamata Banerjee’s life, as has been alleged by the Trinamool Congress.