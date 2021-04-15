Bengal chief poll officer calls all-party meet, to encourage virtual rallies

Changes to campaigning timings or method of campaigning, if any, will only be made after the two meetings, a senior EC official told The Indian Express.

With West Bengal undergoing a surge in coronavirus cases, like other states, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has called an all-party meeting on Friday to reiterate instructions on campaigning amid the pandemic and encourage more virtual rallies for the remaining phases of the Assembly elections.

The meeting has been called at the behest of the Election Commission (EC), sources said. The EC is also meeting its special observers on Thursday on this issue.

Changes to campaigning timings or method of campaigning, if any, will only be made after the two meetings, a senior EC official told The Indian Express.

The meetings are being called against the backdrop of the growing laxity in following Covid-19 protocols during campaigning in West Bengal. Last week, the poll panel had warned all political parties that it will not hesitate to ban rallies and meetings if precautions are not adhered to.

On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 5,892 Covid-positive cases – the highest single-day spike so far – and 24 deaths.

In its letter to all recognised state and national political parties, the EC had last week reiterated its guidelines on holding election rallies in the middle of the pandemic.

No big rallies: Left

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led Left Front has decided not to hold any big rally in the remaining three rounds of polling for the Assembly elections in the state. The Left Front has decided to take its campaign online backed by a door-to-door campaign.

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Selim said that both the Centre and state government should act responsibly in the present situation for public safety and not politicise the pandemic.