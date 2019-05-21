Bengal: Bypoll in two Murshidabad seats peaceful

Bypoll IN Kandi and Naoda assembly seats in Murshidabad held Monday was peaceful, officials said. Overall 73.13 per cent average polling was registered at the two seats.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLAs Apurba Sarkar and Abu Taher Khan from Kandi and Naoda seats defected to TMC last year. “There was no major incidents of violence. The polling was peaceful,” said an Election Commission official. Till 6 pm, the polling percentage at Kandi was 73.44 per cent and at Naoda it was 72.97 per cent.

The Murshidabad district has always been a Congress stronghold and the TMC has been trying to make inroads for the last few years. Senior Congress leader and party’s former state president Adhir Chowdhury alleged that the TMC has been bringing in outsiders from neighbouring Jharkhand. “The ruling party is bringing in goons from neighbouring states to foment trouble in the bypolls. We have lodged a complaint with the EC,” said Chowdhury.

Total 22 companies of central forces were deployed and all booths were covered by CAPF. There were total nine candidates in two seats. The TMC, on the other hand, alleged that central force has been intimidating voters during poling. “The central force has harassed voters in several booths. They have misbehaved with the people,” said a TMC leader.