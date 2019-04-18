Bengal BJP seeks EC ban on Mamata Banerjee ‘biopic’

Even as the Supreme Court hears a plea by makers of PM Narendra Modi against the Election Commission of India’s decision to ban the biopic on the Prime Minister, West Bengal BJP has raised objection to the release of a film that the party claims is a biopic of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab, the BJP has requested the ECI “and its representative in West Bengal, the CEO, to review the said biopic before release on similar lines that was done by the Election Commission of India in the case of another biopic depicting Narendra Modi”.

The film — Baghini: Bengal Tigress — is scheduled for release on May 3. Its director, Nehal Dutta, denied that it is a biopic of Banerjee and said it is “inspired by her journey”. ens