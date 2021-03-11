Bengal Assembly polls: CPM youth wing’s Minakshi Mukherjee to take on Mamata, JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh fighting from Jamuria

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced its candidates at the state CPM headquarters, and said many among those in the fray are below 40 years, with some as young 26-27. (Representational)

The Left Front in West Bengal Wednesday announced its candidates for six phases of the Assembly elections, with CPM youth wing state president Minakshi Mukherjee taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh contesting from Jamuria.

Earlier, the party had announced candidates for the first two phases.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced its candidates at the state CPM headquarters, and said many among those in the fray are below 40 years, with some as young 26-27. Bose said the Congress and the ISF, with which his party has an alliance, will announce their candidates separately for the seats allotted to them. He also said that consensus is yet to be arrived at for some seats.

In Nandigram, DYFI state chief Mukherjee will be facing Mamata and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. There had been speculation that Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who recently formed his Indian Secular Front (ISF), will field a candidate from Nandigram. However, ISF later refused to put up a candidate from the high-voltage seat, after which it went to the Left.

The Left has also fielded politburo member Mohammad Salim from Chanditala seat, while outgoing MLA Sujan Chakraborty will fight from Jadavpur seat. SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya will contest from the important Singur seat.