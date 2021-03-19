Clashes in Nandigram; TMC, BJP blame each other, complain to EC

Workers of the Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed in Sonachura area of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, with the two parties blaming each other for instigating violence. At least two more incidents of arson and attacks on political workers were reported across the state on Thursday.

In Sonachura area of Nandigram, the clash began during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally. While BJP claimed that several of their workers were injured, the TMC alleged that their party workers were beaten up with rods by BJP workers.

Nandigram is witnessing the biggest political battle of this poll season where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against protege-turned-rival Adhikari.

Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that Adhikari’s cavalcade was attacked by TMC workers. TMC alleged that the “attack was premeditated to instigate violence in the area”. TMC leader Sashi Panja accused Adhikari of instigating violence in the area without naming him. “When the BJP candidate was campaigning, our TMC workers were putting up flags in a peaceful manner. We saw BJP workers attack them with rods. All of those injured have been admitted to Nandigram Super-Speciality Hospital,” said Panja.

A TMC delegation comprising Lok Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and Panja submitted a complaint letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, claiming that these incidents were creating fear among the voters.

According to the TMC, seven people were injured, including local leaders Samrat Tapadar and Gautam Pal, on Wednesday night.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused police of being “mere spectators”. “In Nandigram, police played the role of mere spectator… Police are working only on instructions of ruling TMC,” said BJP leader Shishir Bajoria.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured after bombs were hurled in Bhatpara area of Barrackpore. Local BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence by TMC members.

According to police, bombs were hurled by unidentified men at Gali number 17 which is far from Singh’s residence. A case was also filed against the BJP MP. “Instead of acting against those who hurled bombs, police have filed a case against me. The Election Commission must look into it,” said Arjun Singh.

A two-member BJP delegation later submitted a complaint to CEO over Nandigram and Bhatapara incidents.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Ghatal, Sital Kapat, was hit with a bamboo allegedly by TMC supporters during campaigning.