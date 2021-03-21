BJP manifesto is rhetoric-laden, full of lies: TMC repeats outsider barb

Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for the Bengal polls, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Doubling down on its “outsider” jibe at the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday said the saffron party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls was “jumla-laden” (rhetoric) and “full of lies”.

“Absurd how the Tourist Gang released their jumla-laden manifesto for Bengal polls in the hands of a Gujarati! A party that cannot find sufficient candidates for all 294 seats in Bengal is now faltering to find local leadership for such key events!#BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto,” tweeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Minutes after the manifesto release, TMC leaders and supporters started tweeting against the BJP with #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar predicted that the people of Bengal would snub the manifesto. “You know how @BJP4Bengal plans to make a ‘Sonar Bangla’? By Renaming Kisan credit card to Rupay card (with no real credit inside)? Bengal cannot and will not accept this sham!,” said Dastidar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a ‘Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra’ at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata on Sunday. The manifesto promises implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs, free education to women from KG to PG and three AIIMS hospitals in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban.

At a press conference at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata, TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Derek O’Brien said that the manifesto held no relevance for the state. “It is unfortunate for Bengal that the manifesto was being unveiled by a Gujarati and another sitting beside him was from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP doesn’t even have local leaders. It has failed to fulfill Lok Sabha promises so the people of Bengal will anyway reject it,” Roy said, alleging that the ‘Sankalp Patra’ was copied from TMC’s.

“The BJP has spoken of starting Annapurna canteens while the Trinamool has already started Maa canteens which will be expanded to other districts too.”

On BJP’s promises of free travel for women by public transport and introducing the Tagore prize on the line of Nobel prizes, Roy asked, “Has the BJP government kept such promises in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh? Those who break the Vidyasagar statue have no rights to talk about Rabindranath and Vidyasagar.”

The senior TMC leader expressed confidence that the BJP would fail to rustle up even 100 seats in the eight-phase polls starting March 27.

Reiterating TMC’s outsider jibe, he said the TMC manifesto was published from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat while the BJP did so from a government building. Roy questioned the BJP for not fielding media questions after the manifesto release.

Another TMC MP, Nushrat Jahan, called the BJP manifesto a “directionless” claimed that it was “of, for and by the outsiders”.