Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Amit Shah set to hold multiple roadshows in Bengal today; over 78% voter turnout in phase 5

At a polling station in Barasat, West Bengal. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Election Live Updates 2021: Union Minister Amit Shah will continue the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal. Shah is is set to hold multiple roadshows and rallies in the state today. In an interview to The Indian Express, Shah expressed confidence over BJP’s chances in Bengal elections, saying that the party will grab over 200 seats and will surely form the government.

Amid a Covid-19 surge, the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on Saturday as the state registered over 78 per cent voter turnout. However, the day’s polling was marred by sporadic incidents of violence reported from Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Bijpur in North 24 Parganas. At least 8 people have been injured in such incidents.

Villagers in Deganga constituency in North 24 Parganas alleged that central forces had opened fire to disperse a crowd near a polling booth. The central forces, however, denied these allegations.

In other news, Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing “shocking callousness” by addressing rallies in West Bengal “instead of staying in Delhi” to handle the Covid pandemic situation.

Five phases in Bengal assembly elections have been concluded with three more phases left. Polling for the 6th, 7th, and 8th phases will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively. Results of all poll-bound states and UTs– Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam– will be declared on May 2.