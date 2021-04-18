scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Amit Shah set to hold multiple roadshows in Bengal today; over 78% voter turnout in phase 5

Election Live Updates 2021: Results of all poll bound states and UTs-- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam-- will be declared on May 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2021 10:18:26 am
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021At a polling station in Barasat, West Bengal. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Election Live Updates 2021: Union Minister Amit Shah will continue the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal. Shah is is set to hold multiple roadshows and rallies in the state today. In an interview to The Indian Express, Shah expressed confidence over BJP’s chances in Bengal elections, saying that the party will grab over 200 seats and will surely form the government.

Amid a Covid-19 surge, the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on Saturday as the state registered over 78 per cent voter turnout. However, the day’s polling was marred by sporadic incidents of violence reported from Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Bijpur in North 24 Parganas. At least 8 people have been injured in such incidents.

Villagers in Deganga constituency in North 24 Parganas alleged that central forces had opened fire to disperse a crowd near a polling booth. The central forces, however, denied these allegations.

In other news, Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing “shocking callousness” by addressing rallies in West Bengal “instead of staying in Delhi” to handle the Covid pandemic situation.

Five phases in Bengal assembly elections have been concluded with three more phases left. Polling for the 6th, 7th, and 8th phases will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively. Results of all poll-bound states and UTs– Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam– will be declared on May 2.

Elections 2021 LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to lead BJP's campaign in West Bengal. Follow the latest news and developments below

10:18 (IST)18 Apr 2021
'There's no one in TMC, besides goons': Suvendu Adhikari reacts to alleged attack on party workers

Reacting to the alleged TMC attack on his party workers in the Sainthia constituency, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that it was the habbit of Trinamool to engage in such things. "There's no one with TMC, besides goons, Adhikari said.

10:12 (IST)18 Apr 2021
BJP workers hold protest after alleged attack by TMC

Following an attack on BJP workers, allegedly by TMC workers, a few party workers from the Sainthia constituency held protests outside a police station Saturday night. The protestors, including BJP candidate from Sainthia, Priya Saha said that they would not move until police takes due action against the perpetrators.

Modi, Mamata trade charges over tape, Sitalkuchi bodies

On the sidelines of the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal, marked by sporadic violence, the Trinamool and BJP on Saturday clashed over an audio tape purportedly featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talking about taking out rallies with bodies of those killed in firing by security forces during the previous phase.

Both Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue in their poll rallies, while the TMC and BJP filed complaints with the Election Commission on the matter.

On Friday, the BJP had released audio clip of a conversation purportedly between Banerjee and the TMC candidate in Sitalkuchi, where the firing happened on April 10, telling him to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed. The TMC claimed that the BJP had distorted the contents of the clip to spread lies.

TMC MLA dead, four contestants ailing as Bengal votes under Covid cloud

A SITTING TMC MLA succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, after the death of two West Bengal poll contestants earlier, as the state turned out in large numbers to cast votes for the fifth phase of polling.

While masks and sanitisers were at hand, social distancing was virtually non-existent at booths across the state where more than 78% cast their ballots by 5 pm for 45 constituencies. A CRPF jawan posted at a booth in Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas said, “Voters are given hand sanitisers and masks if they are not wearing one. But how does one maintain social distancing? There are nine booths here and every booth has a huge line of voters. If we try and maintain social distancing, there will be a law and order problem.”

