Benaulim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Benaulim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Benaulim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by NCP candidate Churchill Alemao. The Benaulim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Benaulim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

benaulim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Antonio Feliciano Dias (Tony) INC 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 5,42,33,690 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,82,10,513 ~ 1 Crore+ Churchill Alemao AITC 2 Others 72 Rs 13,96,29,651 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 2,36,39,822 ~ 2 Crore+ Damodar (Samir) Bandodkar BJP 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 24,78,356 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Desmond Fernandes Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 30,50,080 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Venzy Viegas AAP 0 Others 44 Rs 5,12,32,418 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 5,84,248 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Benaulim candidate of from Churchill Alemao Goa. Benaulim Election Result 2017

benaulim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Churchill Alemao NCP 1 Others 67 Rs 13,06,12,260 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 3,61,06,008 ~ 3 Crore+ Caetano Rosario Silva IND 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 4,17,34,771 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,23,025 ~ 6 Lacs+ Edwino Barreto INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,31,81,917 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,74,316 ~ 21 Lacs+ John Fernandes Goa Su-Raj Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 7,39,24,641 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,39,43,607 ~ 3 Crore+ Judith Aurelia Baptista Almeida Alias Judith Almeida IND 0 Others 61 Rs 1,83,32,667 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Maria Da Luz Arlinda Gomes E Rebelo Goa Vikas Party 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 4,83,46,687 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Royla Clarina Fernandes AAP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 39,47,957 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 19,000 ~ 19 Thou+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Benaulim candidate of from Caetano R. Silva Goa. Benaulim Election Result 2012

benaulim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Caetano R. Silva GVP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 2,78,57,693 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashley Francis Dias IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 45,79,149 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Humberto Gomes IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 7,36,87,886 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,38,197 ~ 1 Crore+ John Fernandes AITC 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,44,12,553 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,38,74,000 ~ 1 Crore+ P. Xavier George IND 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 28,58,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Subhash Chodankar IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 45,79,149 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Valanka Alemao INC 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,74,42,698 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Benaulim Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Benaulim Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Benaulim Assembly is also given here.