Belthara Road (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Belthara Road (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Belthara Road (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dhananjay. The Belthara Road (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

belthara road (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 13,38,419 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bikau IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 17,20,800 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhathu Ram BJP 2 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,09,37,812 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,04,166 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ganga IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 4,35,59,042 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal IND 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 19,15,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Hansu Ram Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 2,29,94,398 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,00,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Kundan Kanaujiya Janlok Vikas Party 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirbhay IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 21,15,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Prakash BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,08,48,823 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ramlal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 13,40,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shimon Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 6,600 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shoshila IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 18,89,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

belthara road (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhananjay BJP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 3,77,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barakhu Ram Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 40,78,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bindu Urf Bindu Mati IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 11,19,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheerendra Kumardheerendra Kumar RLD 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Ghoora Ram BSP 2 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,45,72,718 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,64,447 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gorakh SP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,11,68,845 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,91,654 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pankaj IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 88,015 ~ 88 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 18,91,915 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sharikha Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 71 Rs 22,16,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramlal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 12,27,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra SUCI(C) 0 Graduate 52 Rs 10,27,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Urf Shiv Kumari IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Soni Manav Kranti Party 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Devi Purvanchal Janta Dal 0 Not Given 45 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

belthara road (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gorakh Paswan SP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 27,87,320 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akanksha IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bali LJP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar JPS 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 49,71,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhattu Ram BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 48,31,288 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devika ARVP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra RUC 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,76,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardeo JD(U) 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 28,39,545 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Mohan RJPK 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalu RLM 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh PECP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,30,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Parashuram Prasad LD 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 10,69,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Prakash SBSP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 95,41,500 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 27,47,897 ~ 27 Lacs+ Ram Ashish RSMD 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,41,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bachan INC 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 65,55,624 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Suman Pratap BSD 0 Not Given 45 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Bali BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 19,20,773 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

