‘Behnon aur bhaiyon’: The part of Priyanka Gandhi’s speech ‘no one noticed’

At her first rally in Gujarat after her appointment as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chose to drop the usual style of addressing the audience. Flipping the order of greeting, she began her debut speech by saying “meri behnon aur mere bhaiyon“. While Priyanka thought people did not notice it, Congress MP Sushmita Dev certainly did not miss the gesture.

Advertising

In a clip of the speech that Dev shared on her official handle, the MP said Priyanka’s speech in Gujarat stood out for many reasons. “The speech of @priyankagandhi ji in Gujarat stood out for many reasons. I loved the fact that in her address she changed the order most people follow by referring to women before men & not the other way around,” Dev, All India Mahila Congress president wrote on Twitter. ”

Priyanka replied, “”…and I thought no one noticed!!”

“It’s was an excellent Unmissable gesture,” Sushmita added, in response to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet. Click for more election news

More than a month after joining Twitter, Priyanka tweeted for the first time after the Gujarat rally. “In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on,” read her first tweet, after her first visit to Sabarmati Ashram. Her next tweet was a photo of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram along with a quote of the Father of the Nation. “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent,” it read.

Advertising

In her first rally in Gujarat, Priyanka Gandhi attempted to steer the current political discourse on patriotism to issues surrounding youth, women and farmers. “There is no bigger patriotism than your awareness,” she told the people. “Your awareness is a weapon. Your vote is a weapon… It is such a weapon that will make you strong.”

In a speech lasting about seven minutes, she also targetted the ruling BJP. “Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread,” she said, adding, “Nothing matters more to us than you and I protecting this nation, working for it and moving forward together.” It was in the nature of the country to convert hatred into love and compassion, she said.