Behat (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Behat (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Behat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Naresh Saini. The Behat seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Behat ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

behat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ali Khan IND 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 2,35,42,241 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharam Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 55,65,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Ikram IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 24,81,845 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Naresh Saini BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 2,95,06,003 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 57,79,181 ~ 57 Lacs+ Poonam Kamboj INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,35,52,777 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Rais Malik BSP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 4,34,52,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar AAP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 24,09,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umar Ali Khan SP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 5,80,38,001 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 14,06,216 ~ 14 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Behat candidate of from Naresh Saini Uttar Pradesh. Behat Election Result 2017

behat Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Naresh Saini INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,07,80,291 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,98,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Arun RLD 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,03,72,508 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Gopal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,02,925 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardhyan IND 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 22,77,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalyan IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 16,84,158 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamran Ali Bharti Samudaya Party 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 6,82,859 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karam Singh IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 73,90,200 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Krishana Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 25,81,297 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokesh Verma Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,88,275 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer Singh Rana BJP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 5,56,63,295 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 29,85,082 ~ 29 Lacs+ Mohd. Iqbal BSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 14,01,03,795 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,14,938 ~ 1 Crore+ Rana Aditya Pratap Singh IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 6,59,20,214 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,86,731 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sakeem Khan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,57,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Behat candidate of from Mahaveer Singh Uttar Pradesh. Behat Election Result 2012

behat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahaveer Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 5,73,41,158 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 19,37,664 ~ 19 Lacs+ Abdul Jabbar NCP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 18,97,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Chauhan BJP 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 4,45,44,978 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 26,56,870 ~ 26 Lacs+ Arvind MD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 10,12,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhaniram IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 5,08,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharam Singh CPI 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 20,10,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irshad Urf Bhura RLM 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 44,96,750 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Kari Inam RUC 0 Others 35 Rs 12,05,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mehmood LD 0 Literate 26 Rs 1,18,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh INC 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,30,40,784 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,46,383 ~ 6 Lacs+ Umar Ali Khan SP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,26,93,346 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram VAJP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 23,96,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal ABHM 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 4,788 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

