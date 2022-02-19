Before Punjab votes, Dal Khalsa: ‘don’t expect any badlaav on ground’

Dal Khalsa leaders Friday released a statement in which they stated that irrespective of whoever becomes the next Chief Minister of the state, they did not expect any changes on the ground for the people of Punjab nor any resolution to their problems.

Dal Khalsa chief, HS Cheema, said none of the parties in the race have any intention or agenda to resolve any of Punjab’s problems even after 40 years.

Cautioning Sikhs against allowing Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party from finding a foothold in Punjab, Dal Khalsa’s spokesperson, Kanwar Pal Singh, argued that the AAP chief’s intent and policy vis-a-vis issues confronting Punjabi and Sikh aspirations were no different from that of the BJP.

He termed the Congress, the BJP, and the AAP as birds of the same flock. Singh said, “Our quami aspirations are too dear to be sacrificed at the altar of this game of elections, where money, liquor, drugs and all arms of the state work in tandem to upset apple-carts of individuals”.

The party’s statement reiterated its principle stand of not participating in the Assembly polls and continue with its boycott callfor the February 20 elections.

The party said that Dal Khalsa was not against democracy or democratic systems. However, reforms and development cannot be a substitute for the goal of independence.