Before 2014, India saw blasts regularly: PM Narendra Modi

A day before the third phase of polling for the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday and added that before 2014, blasts regularly took place in every corner of India.

“In the last one week, there have been many blasts in countries around us. Yesterday blasts happened in Sri Lanka and hundreds were killed, that too on the holy day of Easter. When people gathered in churches for a spiritual sojourn, these monsters killed them,” Modi said at a rally in Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

Drawing a parallel, he added, “Before 2014, there was a situation in India where you saw a blast regularly in every corner of India. All that the Congress-NCP government did was hold condolence meetings and cry to the International community blaming Pakistan. But your Chowkidar has changed this cowardly policy of the Congress.”

“Terrorism which had the might to carry out blasts in every part of India has now shrunk to a few areas of J&K and no week goes by without our jawans not eliminating terrorists,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also targeted the Congress at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, where he said the previous Congress governments lacked the willpower to take on terrorism and effectively counter Pakistan’s narrative.

At Pimpalgaon, Modi announced that if his government comes back to power, he will extend benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to all farmers, regardless of the size of their land holding.

In Nandurbar, Modi targeted former Union Agriculture Minister and NCP president Sharad Pawar for “ignoring” the plight of sugarcane farmers in north Maharashtra’s sugar belt.

Speaking at the rally in Jodhpur, the Prime Minister said that due to the lack of willpower of the previous Congress governments, the world believed Pakistan instead of India. “Pakistan defamed India the world over… But even then the Congress and its mahamilawati friends kept sleeping,” he said.

He said that following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Congress, in its “manifesto of lies” for the 2009 elections, promised zero tolerance on terrorism. However, he said, in the five years that followed, there were blasts in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Patna.