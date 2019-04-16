Beaten on his home turf, Sushil Kumar Shinde reinvents himself, gets up close with voters, keeps security men at bay

In 2014, he was defeated by a political novice on his home turf of Solapur, the textile hub of Maharashtra. It is something Sushil Kumar Shinde, 77, still finds it difficult to believe, especially for someone who had been master of polls having won since 1978. It hurt him so badly that he decided to live up to his pre-poll promise of taking political “sanyas.”

Come 2019 and Shinde, a former chief minister of Maharashtra and Union Home Minister, seems to have emerged out of his self-imposed retirement with what looks like his avowed objective to avenge his political humiliation. In 2014, he was to use his own words “careless” and “took his opponents and victory” for granted and paid with it dearly. He seems to have learnt his sons, the hard way. This time round, he is taking no chances, putting his best foot forward, activating his grey cells, nudging party workers and leaders and reaching out to the voters in a manner that he knows best.

On Saturday, when this correspondent went on a campaign trail, with “Shinde-saheb” as he is popularly known among the people in entire Solapur district, one thing became clear: Shinde is desperately looking for one more innings to serve the people of Solapur and sign off on an unforgettable note. Even in the sweltering heat of over 40 degree in this perenially drought-hit district, Shinde looked like a candidate possessed. Breaking from security shackles, he moves swiftly from rally to another, interacting, mingling, making promise, shaking hands and blessing young voters and Congress-NCP cadre. The crowd seemed to love his presence. Being a former Union Home Minister, Shinde enjoys a Z plus security.

This was quite far drawn from 2014 elections followed closely by this correspondent. Then Shinde was Union Home Minister who was tightly secured, protected and isolated by his security personnel. Shinde was seen campaigning by keeping safe distance with the voters as the security personnel prevented anyone from coming up close and personal with him. It showed after the poll results when Shinde was mauled by a political non-entity, Sharad Bansode, by a massive margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, at his first rally of the day in Kamthigaon in Mohol taluka, an NCP stronghold, Shinde is supposed to arrive around 9.30 am. Outside the rally venue, Congress and NCP workers wait in the searing sun after bursting a few crackers. Inside the venue, chairs are half empty, but those seated stay put. A dhol-tasha party stationed outside the venue performs in fits and starts. The wait gets longer but the locals do not seem to mind. “We will wait till Shindesaheb gives his bhashan…I want to hear him speak,” says Tatyasaheb, an elderly villager refusing to give his full name.

As Shinde’s cavalcade arrives around 10.30 am, the dhol-tasha tempo rises to a new high, party workers and leaders scamper all around Shinde’s vehicle. With folded hands, Shinde steps of his vehicle, put his arms around the shoulders of a local leader and breaks into interaction with those milling around him. Before taking to the stage, Shinde spends a few minutes chatting up with local leaders.

As the show begins, the venue is filled up, there is not a single empty chair. Those who could not find a chair, plonk themselves on the side margins. Shinde is feted. One after another speaker, Congress, NCP and Swabhimani Paksha hold forth, attacking the Modi government for playing with the life of farmers and praising Shinde for his political maturity, his experience and why he is the most suitable candidate to represent

Solapur voters in Parliament. “After Shinde was defeated in 2014, Solapur has suffered the worst reversal in terms of development. The MP who replaced him never showed up and did nothing. We need to get Shindesaheb back,” says Rajan Patil, former MLA and an NCP leader from Mohol.

As Shinde takes to centre-stage, he says he is still clueless as to why he lost. “Mala ajun he mahit nahi me ka harlo…”I still do not know why I lost..” Even before be could proceed, a middle-aged man rises from seat to tell them they (voters) did not defeat him. “Amhi nahi haravla tumhala…(We did not defeat you…” Shinde smiles and gestures to the gentleman to sit down.

Gathering himself, Shinde then reveals why the Congress government was voted out of power. “Our then UPA government was unsparing on those who were accused of corruption. Some ministers were asked to resign. But no charges were proved against them in the courts. However, during the 2014 elections, an atmosphere was created that the UPA government was corrupt. Modi discussed it everywhere…we lost our power and were taught a hard lesson,” he says.

Shinde then lists what he says one lie after another of the BJP’s then “star” campaigner. During 2014 elections, Shinde said, “Modi promised that his government when it comes to power will purchase Solapur handloom and textile for paramilitary forces. However, not a single metre of the yarn was purchased.

Modi went to Shirdi and praised Solapur jackets. But he did not know jackets are not made in Solapur. He then inaugurated the Solapur highway work and tom-tommed about his government’s achievement. Actually, the UPA government had initiated the work and yet he claimed credit for it,” he says, and adds “Modi has, therefore, earned the sobriquet of a Feko PM.” The crowds gives him thunderous applause.

Recalling Godhara incident of 2002, Shinde said,”When we were saying that the then Gujarat CM was a murderer, Atalji said ‘rajdharma ka palan hona chahiye’ meaning Modi should resign. But Advaniji stood rock-solid behind Modi. And now in 2019, the same Advanji has been asked to stay at home and has been denied the ticket as well.” Another round of applause follows.

Under Modi, says Shinde, all democratic institutions have taken the hit. “Be it RBI, CBI or the Supreme Court, they have all taken the hit,” he says. Our democracy, he says, is clearly in danger. “If he (Modi) is selected, democracy will make way for dictatorship. Voters should decide whether we want our democracy to survive or hand it over to a dictator.”

It is now time to turn to his rivals. Who has BJP fielded? “Siddeshwar Maharaj…Someone who is supposed to be inside the mutt. BJP clearly is seeking to divide voters on religious lines.”

Another of his rival is Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi. “Prakash Ambedkar has tied with a communal party like MIM. Even Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who fought for communal harmony all his life must have been shocked in the heavens as to what his grandson was up to ?,” he says, adding that Prakash Ambedkar has nothing to do with Solapur.

They (rivals), he says, play politics of caste and religion. “I have never done this. I am candidate of a secular party. I have never brought my caste into the election ring. I have been twice elected from a general seat despite being a Dalit,” he says.

As the rally is wound up, Shinde quickly gets down from the stage and gets into his waiting Fortunner. As his entourage — six to seven vehicles, one of which is of security personnel — leaves Kamthigaon, it heads for Begampur, some 15 km away. On both sides of the road, vast swathes of barren fields give indications of the severity of drought in Solapur district. Barren farms, dry water bodies and empty road are a common sight.

It’s 12.30 pm. The venue is a “marriage hall” where there are no fans. In the scorching sun, the crowd is seen waiting to receive him. As Shinde is feted with a garland, an array of speakers mouth words of praise for the septugenarian. The crowd intently listens and at times breaks into a round of applause. When it is Shinde’s turn, he plays the old tape of the first rally. As he winds up, the cries of “Shinde-

saheb” zindabad rent the air.

At the party’s workers home for a luncheon in Begumpur, Shinde took time off to chat up with this correspondent. Prakash Ambedkar, he says, is working in the interest of BJP. “I met him early morning before coming here at a hotel. We came face to face but did not speak a word,” he says. “I am not worried. He will only eat into some of my votes. There are some 4 lakh Dalit votes out of 18 lakh voters. Prakash Ambedkar will get mostly Buddhists votes because he is making an emotional appeal to them,” he says, adding that the speculations that Ambedkar was playing into BJP hands prove right in Solapur.

When asked as to why the candidates have forgotten the worst problem of Solapur, the water issue. Solapur city and rural areas get water once a week. “It was during my tenure, the direct pipeline from Ujani dam was laid. The second pipeline work is stuck. I will get it speeded when re-elected,” says Shinde, adding that whether it NTPC project or |Solapur university everything happened during his tenure.

At the luncheon, Shinde joins his party workers for an animated conversation, mostly discussing how the rivals have done nothing for Solapur and yet are seeking votes. Lunch over, Shinde joins for a photo op with the local Muslim family which has prepared the sumptuous meal which included “mutton rassa.” Yasmeen Chowdhary, one of the family members who prepared the meal, said,”Shinde-saheb is popular in Begumpur. We have always voted for him and will do so even now,” she says.

Shinde’s team then heads to Ankoli village, a few km away. It’s 2.30 pm. There is no stage, neither chairs, but a shed is in place where the leaders take to “Bharatiya baithak” on a mattress. In front of the shed, villagers, mostly elders, occupied the open groud unmindful of the blazing sun beating down. The ground is interspersed with concrete platforms and big stones. As usual, speakers before Shinde slam the Modi government for its anti-government policies and its bid to show Gandhi family in poor light. This time unlike other rallies, the speakers use strong words.

When Shinde speaks, he says too would have raised his voice but for bad throat. Shinde keeps his speech short but touches the same topics which he did at other rallies. The crowd, like elsewhere, hears him out with rapt attention.

When he is done, a group of youngsters Shinde and promise him that they would ensure maximum voting from the village. As he heads to his vehicle, it seemed like the entire crowd walks up to it to bid him a bye.

On Saturday as well as last week, when this correspondent attended Shinde’s rallies in Solapur, the former Minister never forgot to glorify his good-old friend Sharad Pawar. “When everyone opposed me in 1998, it was Pawarsaheb who stood by me and got me fielded from the open category Solapur seat which I won. From police inspector to a minister and a chief minister, I owe my success to Pawarsaheb,” he says. Shinde has won thrice from |Solapur and lost once.

Shinde’s charisma, says Solapur ZP member Shivaji Sonawane, is all pervasive. “He is admired by youngsters and elders alike for his knowledge, his experience and for the posts of CM and Union Home Minister that he held. He is not a rabble-rouser like his opponents are. Neither does he use harsh words against them. He is cool and silent, some call him Modern day saint,” says Sonawane.

Leaving nothing to chance, Shinde as a parting shot makes an emotional appeal to his voters at his rallies,”This will be my last election and will do everything possible for Solapur.” Few in Solapur though believe in this theory of his because they have heard it so many times.