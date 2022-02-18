Battle for Moga: To get his Cong nominee sister home, Sonu Sood banks on stardom, charity work

Heaps of garbage on the sides and stink in the air, a cavalcade of vehicles bearing Congress flags enters the lanes of Basti Mohan Singh of Moga and the local residents including women, children and elderly all get set to take selfies with actor Sonu Sood, who has come riding his Ford Endeavour to campaign for his younger sister and Moga’s Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar.

Sood, however, wastes no time in shifting to a party worker’s two-wheeler to ride pillion as he begins his door-to-door campaign.

Children and women follow him in excitement. “Bas ikk photo saadi nuh naal vi (Just one photo with our daughter-in-law also please),” says an elderly, as Sood, the local boy, doesn’t refuse a single request for pictures and keeps posing till his team member reminds him that they were already running two hours behind schedule for the programmes ahead.

After the selfies, comes the request to get garbage heaps cleared from the area.

“Assi narak wali zindagi jee rahe aan ethe, please eh kooda chukva do (we are living a hellish life here, please get these garbage mounds lifted),” requests an elderly man to Sood, with folded hands and he replies politely, “Before you even said it, I was thinking the same.”

Riding high on his popularity that shot up due to his philanthropic initiatives that he took during Covid to help migrants, Sood has thrown his weight behind his sister who is contesting polls from Moga, the hometown of the family. For more than a month now, the actor has been camping in Moga and canvassing for her. He is also managing his scheduled movie shoots side by side.

In the Basti Mohan Singh, as he makes an emotional vote appeal for her, he also enthralls voters with dialogues from his films, as some women get teary-eyed and clap at the same time seeing the big screen actor among them.

Some don’t even recognise his sister, but say they have come just to see the actor.

“I helped the entire country during Covid but my city where I grew, has lagged behind. I want to help my own city and see it develop. My sister has worked here on the ground and someone suggested she should enter politics and help people. Then some also said that why should we roam the streets when we can even get Rajya Sabha seat but the development comes only when we work on ground and listen to problems of the people….But I can assure you one thing, if Malvika gets a chance, drugs will be finished here,” he says amid cheers.

Without naming his sister, he adds: “I am not saying that you must vote for a particular candidate, I am just asking you to make a choice that is good for your future. Just know the difference between those who want to do sewa and those who are contesting for their motives.”

Walking from street to street in the basti, Sood tells The Indian Express that he has any plans to do join politics.

“I am just supporting my sister who is contesting. I have not joined Congress, only she has. I still have a lot of films to do and I love my profession. Nowhere in my speeches I am forcing people to vote for Malvika but only telling them to make a right choice for betterment of Moga. I feel that my city has lagged behind, it deserves good schools and hospitals.”

Malvika’s entry into Congress has made Moga one of the most keenly watched seats in Punjab with party’s sitting MLA Dr Harjot Kamal now contesting as BJP nominee.

At the village Chotian Kalan where open stinking drains and kachha roads are a common sight, Kamal’s cavalcade enters with an army of gunmen and other security personnel escorting him.

Sitting Cong MLA Dr Harjot Kamal is now BJP nominee from Moga. (Express Photo)

“I have been accessible for five years. I got grants for development of villages. Now it is time to elect ‘double engine sarkaar’ in Punjab so that PM Narendra Modi can usher development here. I feel no one can defeat Modi even in 2024….,” he says to the villagers but soon his address is interrupted by a group of youths who start questioning him over pending development works in the village. As the argument escalates, Kamal requests them to sit and sort it out.

While Malvika is running her campaign projecting herself as ‘Mogey di dhee’ (Daughter of Moga), her opponent Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora of AAP is calling self ‘Doctor dhee.

Contesting on the agenda of development, Arora’s posters say ‘Doctor dhee jitawange, sikhya, sehat bachawange.’

SAD candidate Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, son of SAD veteran Tota Singh, is busy “exposing” how Sood family allegedly pumping funds collected through donations to their trust into Malvika’s campaign.

“How can they use people’s money which they collected for charity works, for fighting elections,” he questions.

A voter at Chotian Kalan, meanwhile, says: “Some people are attending Congress poll meetings just to get selfies clicked with the star but the charm may not work when it comes to voting. Neither SAD nor Congress, people want change.”