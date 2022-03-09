Bathinda Urban (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bathinda Urban (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bathinda Urban Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Manpreet Singh Badal. The Bathinda Urban seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

bathinda urban Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chand Singh IND 0 8th Pass 75 Rs 15,42,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harmilap Singh Grewal IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 20,61,102 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagroop Singh Gill AAP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 13,69,47,034 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 62,96,084 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manpreet Singh Badal INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 72,70,06,460 ~ 72 Crore+ / Rs 2,77,71,150 ~ 2 Crore+ Parveen Hiteshi IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar BJP 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 11,81,91,516 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 75,59,400 ~ 75 Lacs+ Raj Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 54 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishan IND 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Resham Singh IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 20,22,618 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarup Chand Singla SAD 2 8th Pass 61 Rs 18,42,46,845 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,48,320 ~ 1 Crore+ Sunil Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 29 Rs 22,175 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Wazir Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 20,75,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

bathinda urban Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sarup Chand Singla SAD 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 10,54,47,549 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 49,30,527 ~ 49 Lacs+ Harmesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,56,01,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Harminder Singh Jassi INC 1 Graduate 57 Rs 3,77,98,033 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,42,815 ~ 25 Lacs+ Jasvir Singh LJP 0 Not Given 38 Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kumar Akhil Bharatiya Shivsena Rashtrawadi 0 Not Given 53 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Goyal Janral Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Ram BSP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar SHS 0 Graduate 45 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Lal IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdeep Singh Bhinder PPOP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,54,27,823 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,66,667 ~ 6 Lacs+ Tribhavan Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 43 Rs 2,77,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

