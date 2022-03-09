Bathinda Rural (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bathinda Rural (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bathinda Rural (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rupinder Kaur Ruby. The Bathinda Rural (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Bathinda Rural Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bathinda rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Rattan AAP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,71,81,185 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chamkaur Singh IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 11,20,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harvinder Singh Gill INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,97,80,695 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 64,76,434 ~ 64 Lacs+ Jagsir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeeta Ram IND 0 Illiterate 45 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parkash Singh Bhatti SAD 2 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,32,55,774 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Savera Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Others 40 Rs 18,65,607 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Singh CPI 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,65,469 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 34,294 ~ 34 Thou+

bathinda rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rupinder Kaur Ruby AAP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,74,831 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinderpal Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Amit Rattan Kotfatta SAD 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 2,09,36,836 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gursewak Singh IND 0 Illiterate 36 Rs 1,88,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harvinder Singh Laddi INC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 85,45,254 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 6,46,201 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jagsir Singh IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh AITC 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 17,58,915 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaswinder Singh Gill Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Surjeet Singh Sohi CPI 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 39,04,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

bathinda rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Darshan Singh Kotfatta SAD 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 63,90,761 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Advocate Surjeet Singh Sohi CPI 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 26,98,243 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harbans Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiranjit Singh Gehri LJP 0 Not Given 43 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkit Kaur Janral Samaj Party 0 Literate 29 Rs 3,08,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroop Singh IND 0 Not Given 46 Rs 5,53,800 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sh. Makhan Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 71,39,928 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 15,48,990 ~ 15 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Bathinda Rural (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state.