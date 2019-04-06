Bathinda: Resentment brews in Congress, applicants say give preference to local leaders

AMID SPECULATION that Congress may field Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, at least four party ticket aspirants suggested that the ticket should be given to “a person from within the applicants and also a local of the area”.

Advertising

Former Congress MLA Ajit Inder Mofar is among those who have applied for party ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda. Mofar had in the past contested Vidhan Sabha elections six times from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa, which falls in Bathinda parliamentary constituency, out of which he won three times. Of six, he contested on Congress ticket four times and independent the other two times.

The other aspirant is Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, president of Muktsar district Congress. He hails from Lambi area that falls under Bathinda constituency. The other two aspirants – Raj Nambardar and former Assembly deputy Speaker Jaswant Singh Phaphre Bhaike are from Bathinda and Mansa, respectively.

Mofar said, “It is being said that someone will come from outside to contest the polls. Our appeal to the party is to give the ticket to an insider as Bathinda is a hot seat of north and hence a local person who is aware of all issues of the area should be given a try. Whosoever is given ticket, we will walk with that candidate. We are hopeful that announcement will be done by next week”.

Candidates indicated that even if some outsider comes, they will work for the party.

It may be mentioned that Mohit Mohindra, son of Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra, is also eyeing Congress ticket from Bathinda. Meanwhile apart from Navjot Kaur, name of Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla is also doing the rounds. He had earlier represented Sangrur in Lok Sabha.

Mofar said, “Harsimrat claims that she spent Rs 60 crore in area. She needs to show the results. I am ready for a debate with her anytime.”