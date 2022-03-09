Batala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Batala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Batala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh. The Batala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Batala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

batala Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) AAP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 3,89,94,784 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,61,530 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ashwani Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 20,32,400 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,300 ~ 1 Thou+ Ashwani Sekhri INC 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 10,43,77,360 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,74,62,464 ~ 3 Crore+ Balwinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,77,20,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Fatehjang Singh Bajwa BJP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 26,03,84,426 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 1,72,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Gurbachan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 89,39,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hansa Singh CPI(M) 0 8th Pass 75 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 2,04,096 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 6,01,400 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh Chhotepur SAD 0 Graduate 75 Rs 8,06,95,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sukhchain Singh Punjab Kisan Dal 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,91,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Trehan Lok Insaaf Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 21,35,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Batala candidate of from Lakhbir Singh Punjab. Batala Election Result 2017

batala Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lakhbir Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 12,57,88,748 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhbir Singh IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 3,49,45,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Mahajan IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,64,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 14,38,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar Shakri IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Sekhri INC 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 7,77,60,830 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,94,58,643 ~ 3 Crore+ Avtar Singh CPI(M) 0 5th Pass 70 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bakhshis Singh BSP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 64,60,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi AAP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 14,42,98,049 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,98,49,909 ~ 1 Crore+ Gurpreet Singh Ghulli IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 39,25,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Inder Sekhri Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 8,54,67,128 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 4,77,96,217 ~ 4 Crore+ Sanjeev Kumar Malhan IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,21,670 ~ 1 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Batala candidate of from Ashwani Sekhri Punjab. Batala Election Result 2012

batala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashwani Sekhri INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 6,73,93,077 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,12,83,746 ~ 5 Crore+ Harbhajan Kaur BSA 0 Not Given 46 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhveer Singh Lodhinangal SAD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 9,37,39,754 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,34,504 ~ 1 Crore+ Palwinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 8,25,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satbir Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 61,625 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh Kalsi IND 0 Others 66 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yadwinder Singh Bhuttar PPOP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,17,99,189 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,85,432 ~ 28 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Batala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Batala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Batala Assembly is also given here.