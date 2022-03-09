scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Basti Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Basti Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Basti Sadar assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Basti Sadar |
March 9, 2022 8:14:18 pm
Basti Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Basti Sadar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sri Dayaram Chaudhary. The Basti Sadar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Basti Sadar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

basti sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Alok Ranjan Verma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 95,59,111 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 7,69,890 ~ 7 Lacs+
Ambrish Dev Gupta (Sonu) Bharat Mahaparivar Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 98,494 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Arbabul Haq Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 93,41,666 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Babita IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,47,24,024 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,61,047 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dayaram Chaudhary BJP 2 12th Pass 68 Rs 7,02,54,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,93,34,292 ~ 1 Crore+
Devendra Kumar Srivastava INC 3 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,05,94,927 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyan Prakash Tripathi Atal Janshakti Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,19,33,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mahendra Nath Yadav SP 13 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,34,40,065 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Pradeep Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 46 Rs 5,67,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Prasad Janhit Kisan Party 1 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 51,25,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 9,76,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Ramesh Kumar Singh AAP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 14,45,526 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Basti Sadar candidate of from Sri Dayaram Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh.

Basti Sadar Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sri Dayaram Chaudhary
BJP

basti sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sri Dayaram Chaudhary BJP 1 12th Pass 66 Rs 3,67,96,294 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,66,889 ~ 25 Lacs+
Neelam IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 70,15,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Smt. Sudha Ojha SHS 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Ashwar Raj Singh RLD 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 18,55,13,067 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 49,45,000 ~ 49 Lacs+
Sri Gauri Shanker Sutpal Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,92,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Jitendra Kumar BSP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 6,24,53,806 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 96,44,810 ~ 96 Lacs+
Sri Krishna Kumar Upadhyay IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 63,95,245 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Kumar Kartikey CPI(M) 0 Others 52 Rs 70,30,130 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Mahendra Nath SP 4 Post Graduate 42 Rs 53,93,158 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 4,24,341 ~ 4 Lacs+
Sri Raju Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,28,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Rakesh Srivastav IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 16,49,93,996 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 6,18,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+
Sri Ram Jagat Chaudhary Shoshit Samaj Dal 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 47,65,749 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sri Ram Prasad Most Backward Classes Of India 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 21,06,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sudha Devi Akhil Bharat Samagra Kranti Party 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 28,75,457 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.



The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Basti Sadar candidate of from Jitendra Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Basti Sadar Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Jitendra Kumar
BSP

basti sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jitendra Kumar BSP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,43,37,937 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,31,023 ~ 12 Lacs+
Abhinath IND 0 Illiterate 65 Rs 13,17,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Abhishek Pal INC 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,70,39,581 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,03,458 ~ 29 Lacs+
Ajay Mohan Gandhi IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Bhusan Mishra SP 5 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 85,16,002 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 4,78,553 ~ 4 Lacs+
Daya Ram PECP 1 12th Pass 61 Rs 89,82,238 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Deen Dayal Meydhaa Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 16,35,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhanushdhari Pandey NCP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. B.h. Rizvi IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 43,42,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Fajsal Rahman JD(U) 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harish Chandra BJP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 37,88,200 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 6,09,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Laxman Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 8,88,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manish Kumar NAP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar BSP(K) 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Rajbhar SBSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mujeeb Ahmad IOP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramnaresh Chaudhary IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saket Kumar Singh IND 0 Others 36 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Shivdas SSD 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 12,58,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Basti Sadar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Basti Sadar Assembly is also given here..

