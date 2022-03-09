Basti Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Basti Sadar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

basti sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Ranjan Verma BSP 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 95,59,111 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 7,69,890 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ambrish Dev Gupta (Sonu) Bharat Mahaparivar Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 98,494 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Arbabul Haq Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 93,41,666 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babita IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,47,24,024 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,61,047 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dayaram Chaudhary BJP 2 12th Pass 68 Rs 7,02,54,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,93,34,292 ~ 1 Crore+ Devendra Kumar Srivastava INC 3 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,05,94,927 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Prakash Tripathi Atal Janshakti Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,19,33,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahendra Nath Yadav SP 13 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,34,40,065 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 46 Rs 5,67,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad Janhit Kisan Party 1 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 51,25,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 9,76,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar Singh AAP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 14,45,526 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

basti sadar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jitendra Kumar BSP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,43,37,937 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,31,023 ~ 12 Lacs+ Abhinath IND 0 Illiterate 65 Rs 13,17,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhishek Pal INC 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,70,39,581 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,03,458 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ajay Mohan Gandhi IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bhusan Mishra SP 5 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 85,16,002 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 4,78,553 ~ 4 Lacs+ Daya Ram PECP 1 12th Pass 61 Rs 89,82,238 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Deen Dayal Meydhaa Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 16,35,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanushdhari Pandey NCP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. B.h. Rizvi IND 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 43,42,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Fajsal Rahman JD(U) 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra BJP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 37,88,200 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 6,09,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Laxman Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 8,88,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar NAP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar BSP(K) 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Rajbhar SBSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mujeeb Ahmad IOP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnaresh Chaudhary IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saket Kumar Singh IND 0 Others 36 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shivdas SSD 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 12,58,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

